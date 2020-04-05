Mike Francesa blames funhouse on Twitter on Funhouse

Mike Francesa passes the ball, distancing himself from what happened in his quarrel with the popular anonymous Twitter user Funhouse.

Francesa said in a rare round of Twitter interactions on Saturday that the decision to ban Funhouse from using its content came from Entercom, the parent company of WFAN.

“I didn’t do anything funhouse”, the sports radio icon wrote in response to a comment. “It was an Entercom decision. They have my content. “

This came to mind after Funhouse released a video on Tuesday of Francesa criticizing President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the clip went viral. On Thursday, during her half-hour show, Francesa expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation and said that Entercom was taking legal action to prevent social media accounts from posting clips from the show. Funhouse responded by asking his followers not to follow Francesa, and about 3,000 did so.

“The unknown and obsessive nut who can no longer abuse my audio,” tweeted Francesa, continuing the quarrel. “Ask people not to follow me anymore. It may be time to reveal his identity.

“It looks like he can’t live without audio and video.”

Funhouse tweeted that he would abide by the order to stop publishing clips of Francesa.

“No one seemed to believe me when I kept saying how awful his show had been for God for about 18 months. But people still wanted clips, so … “tweeted Funhouse. “No more having to listen is a blessing.”