Memories of the giants comfort the host of ESPN after the death of his father’s coronavirus

Arthur Rothenberg was a fan of the Giants, and he was also married to Nancy for 61 years, so there came a time when he was talking to his son, Dave, about the pivotal year of 1958.

Dave Rothenberg is one of the hosts of “Humpty, Canty and Rothenberg”, the noon show on 98.7 ESPN radio. He is also a fan of the Giants of some renown, although that often sounds like an understatement. Rothenberg lives and dies about the Giants on both FM and AM. He and his father shared this passion for many years.

By December 1958, of course, the Giants had lost what many still consider the best game ever played, with the Colts beating them 23-17 in the NFL overtime game at Yankee Stadium. This is the kind of waste that stays with a fan for a while, as it has for decades. But Arthur and Nancy were also married that year, in September.

And so the father conceded to his son: “You know, I still consider 1958 a very good year.”

Rothenberg laughs at this story, and there are others he is willing to share, because talking about Arthur for a few seconds temporarily learns the sting of his loss. Arthur, 88, was in a retirement home on Long Island when he fell ill on March 25. It was Wednesday. Friday, positive for COVID-19, he died. Dave may have called him once before, but like so many of these terrible stories, when Arthur died, he was alone.

Only the immediate family was allowed to attend the funeral last Sunday. At some point, when a semblance of normalcy returns, there will be a memorial service. The family was able to reunite a minyan – in Judaism, a college of 10 people to properly observe religious obligations – via Zoom. After all, it’s tradition.

But as Dave Rothenberg discovered, as too many of our friends, family and neighbors and fellow citizens have discovered, there is nothing traditional about saying goodbye this way these days. Nowadays, more than anything we have ever known, memories nourish us, support us, allow us to heal.

And the memories of Arthur Rosenberg – accountant, husband, father, fan of the Giants – nourish and support his son. It’s something. At times, that’s all.

“When I was growing up, my father worked so hard that we really didn’t get to see him as much as we wanted to,” says Dave. “But Sunday was for us. On Sundays we watched football all day. When we looked at the Giants, we chose a side: attack or defense. If I had the offense, I would get up in front of the TV and I would cheer and yell, screaming on the screen and he would rest on the couch. Then, when it was defense, we changed places. “

Arthur once asked Dave if he wanted a close family friend to join them. Of course Dave said yes, but he knew they should ease the two-section father-son ritual. The Giants lost the game. The friend is gone. Arthur turned to his son.

“Let’s never do it again,” he said.

Dave remembers that Arthur once asked him if he wanted to join the family business and Dave laughed because as long as he can remember, his only goal was to work in the sport. Sometimes that meant he wouldn’t necessarily hit the books with the ferocity of Lawrence Taylor hitting a quarterback.

It turned out to be fundamentally expensive when fateful. When the Giants qualified for their first Super Bowl, Arthur mapped out a way for the two of them to get to Pasadena. He called in favor of scoring two tickets to the Rose Bowl. He developed an itinerary that would take them from Newark to Dallas to Phoenix to Los Angeles, and then found a reasonable hotel. Everything was ready.

Until one night, Arthur visited Dave in his room. His notes had arrived. It was not the kind of thing that inspired a father to buy a bumper sticker bragging about his student son of honor. “What kind of father would I be if I rewarded you for that by taking you to the Super Bowl?” he said.

So they watched the Giants beat the Broncos at home on TV. Dave has taken the offensive, and maybe one day Phil Simms will be able to thank him for 22 for 25. Arthur has taken the defense. The Giants had their title. The Rothenberg boys had a memory that will last forever, through the eyes of Dave’s two fan sons, Ben and Alex.

“Everything worked,” said Dave laughing.

Vac’s Whacks

John Minko’s last WFAN update Friday at 5 p.m. was just as chic and dignified as the 32¹ / ₂ year passage that preceded it. Here’s to one of the real sports media gentlemen.

I have never had a relationship with a TV show like the one I had with “Homeland”, which I almost gave up 4-5 times and each time it made me step back with revenge . And his last few laps on Showtime were nothing short of TV shows.

ESPN has a poll of the best fictional sports coaches and neither Ken Reeves nor Norman Dale are on the list, which means the poll must be thrown like a fish too small.

Anyone who has seen how David Roach mismanaged and mismanaged and maimed Fordham basketball disorder knows that his retirement announcement on Friday came about 10 years too late. And he was only there for eight.

Whack Back at Vac

Robert Katz: Question, Mike: When you travel (and I hope you will return to live baseball / basketball games soon), are you as skillful as Gustavo Fring when checking in to a hotel room?

Vac: I tend to align myself more with this other great television character, Oscar Madison, alas.

Jason R. Gettinger: Incredible story about Gabe Vitalone: ​​incredible genes. He may not sing the hymn like the late Robert Merrill (who does?) But he will surely sing it better than the late Robert Goelet.

Vac: All I know is that I can’t wait to hear it.

@ AndyNY2: If Mr. Vitalone wants to sing the anthem and publish it on Twitter, I am not the only one to be honored to listen. Maybe @YESNetwork can do it…

@MikeVacc: It is a valid rooting interest!

Michael A. Lloyd: In your column at the end of the baseball strike from 1994 to 1995, you used the word “crust” eight times to describe “replacement” players. But I have a question: how come you never referred to Lawrence Taylor or Joe Montana as scabies?

Vac: That’s a good question, but I have an answer: for me, a person who crosses a picket line for a job for which they are not qualified from a distance is scabies. Guys like Montana and Taylor, who went through the NFL strike in 1987, have returned to their old jobs; it was a demonstration of disloyalty to the union, but I call them “strikebreakers”, a less derogatory but equally disapproving term.