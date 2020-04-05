Mark Esper defends dismissal of USS Theodore Roosevelt who sounded the coronavirus alarm

“I think Acting Secretary (Thomas) Modly made a very difficult decision – one that I support. It was based on his opinion that he had lost faith and confidence in the captain because of his actions” Esper told CNN’s Jake Tapper about “State of the Union.” “This is just another example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions.”

Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command last week by the acting secretary of the United States Navy, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called “bad judgment”, leaving the chain of command and spreading the note too widely on an insecure system.

In his memo sent earlier last week, Crozier pleaded with naval leaders that “decisive action is needed” to remove a majority of the ship’s personnel and isolate them for two weeks. The letter was published Tuesday in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Asked by Tapper whether an ongoing investigation into Crozier’s actions should have been opened before his dismissal, Esper said such a decision was “not unknown” in the Navy.

“All services sometimes relieve commanders without the benefit of a preliminary investigation because they have lost self-confidence. This is certainly not unique to the Navy. The Navy has a culture of rapid and decisive dismissal of captains ‘They’re losing self-confidence,’ said Esper. CNN previously reported that 155 Roosevelt sailors tested positive for the virus on Saturday, according to the Navy. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that it was “inappropriate” and “terrible” for Crozier to widely send the memo, noting during a White House briefing on the coronavirus that the commander “could call and request and to suggest”. Asked by Tapper Sunday if he also believed Crozier’s actions were “terrible”, Esper said he could not get into the facts because the ongoing investigation could possibly “come to my office”, adding that Modly “had explained the reasons why” he relieved the commander and that “when all these facts arise, we will have a chance to understand why.” Esper also said it was not Trump’s decision to remove Crozier, but rather that of the acting secretary. “It was Secretary Modly’s decision,” he said. “He informed me. I followed the advice of (Chief of Naval Operations) and General (Mark) Milley on this matter and told him that I would support his decision.” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Crozier’s dismissal on Sunday, calling him “close to the criminal”. “I think so, I think it’s close to how they deal with these types of criminals,” said the former vice president on ABC. “Not his behavior. The idea that this man stood up and said what had to be said, made it clear that his troops, his – his Navy personnel were in danger. In danger.” Biden also said that Crozier should “be praised rather than fired.” This story was updated on Sunday with additional developments.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi and Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.

