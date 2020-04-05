Major league games: Dwayne Polee scores 43 points before 14,136 at Sports Arena

With the high school spring sports season canceled, preparatory columnist Eric Sondheimer looks back on some of the most memorable championship games in Southern California history.

Reggie Morris Sr., one of the city’s greatest basketball coaches in history, still remembers when he sent his Manual Arts team to the field in front of a record crowd of 14,136 at the Sports Arena on March 6, 1981 to face Crenshaw in the 4-A Championship Match.

“I was standing in the foyer,” he said. “Crenshaw comes out first. You hear this great roar. I couldn’t see them but I could hear. Then our guys came out and the screams were so loud that I said, “OK, we got it. We have more fans, more energy, more of everything. »»

Most importantly, Manual Arts was 6 feet 5 inches Dwayne Polee, averaging 32.1 points. He had the best individual performance in the history of the city, scoring 17 of 20 shots and torching Crenshaw for 43 points in an 82-69 victory.

“His statistics were crazy,” said Morris. “He didn’t miss a shot in the second half. He’s the top scorer in the state and the first thing he does in the first minute is take a load. He was going to do everything to win the match. “

Crenshaw, trained by legendary Willie West, had the future standout of UCLA, Gary Maloncon. The Cougars did what they always do – they pressed and fell back into a trapping zone defense. But there was no Polee arrest.

“I have a picture of Dwayne diving into the Crenshaw guys,” said Morris. “Dwayne was just going to attack the basket.”

Besides the performance of Polee, the match was remembered because of the atmosphere. It was the largest crowd to see a high school basketball game in the state at the time. There were screams and screams everywhere.

“It was electrifying,” said Morris. “I had children who came to see me when they were in junior high school. They said, “It was the first basketball game I have ever seen. My father took me. This match made me want to play basketball. »»

Polee would continue to play for Pepperdine and was drafted in the third round of the NBA Draft in 1986. Her son, Dwayne Jr., became city player of the year at Westchester and a standout at San Diego State.

To this day, Morris says people are still talking about the game.

“They say,” I was at the game. “That’s what the game was called. The game.”