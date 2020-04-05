Louisiana governor says state could run out of respirators by weekend if coronavirus cases continue to rise

“Every day, we receive new information that informs our modeling. We now think that it is probably around April 9 before exceeding our ventilation capacity based on the current number in hand and that we are a few days behind on the capacity of the intensive care bed has been exceeded, “he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on” The State of the Union “. “While we are successfully slowing the rate of spread, we are also delaying this date. And the most important is the number of people who will come to the hospital and will not be able to get a (ventilator) or a bed, it is a smaller number. “
Edwards continued: “So we encourage everyone in Louisiana to take social distance very seriously, the order to stay home because that’s how we’re going to save people’s lives at the end of the day. . “
The modeling cited by White House officials predicts that, even with rigorous mitigation efforts, between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus. And President Donald Trump has refrained from issuing a national home stay order, preferring to leave it up to the states to decide.
The governors, all Republicans, have provided various explanations for why they have not followed the example of their colleagues from coast to coast.
In doing so, they collectively ignored the calls to stay at the home of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s best infectious disease expert, who said in an interview with CNN: “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing this. “
