Louisiana governor says state could run out of respirators by weekend if coronavirus cases continue to rise

“Every day, we receive new information that informs our modeling. We now think that it is probably around April 9 before exceeding our ventilation capacity based on the current number in hand and that we are a few days behind on the capacity of the intensive care bed has been exceeded, “he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on” The State of the Union “. “While we are successfully slowing the rate of spread, we are also delaying this date. And the most important is the number of people who will come to the hospital and will not be able to get a (ventilator) or a bed, it is a smaller number. “

Louisiana emerged as one of the coronaviruses hotspots across the United States with an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. The state has more than 12,000 cases and more than 400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Case Count. By Sunday, the death toll across the country had reached at least 8,503 people, with at least 312,245 infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Edwards continued: “So we encourage everyone in Louisiana to take social distance very seriously, the order to stay home because that’s how we’re going to save people’s lives at the end of the day. . “

The modeling cited by White House officials predicts that, even with rigorous mitigation efforts, between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus. And President Donald Trump has refrained from issuing a national home stay order, preferring to leave it up to the states to decide.

Fair eight American governors have decided against issuing statewide directives urging residents to stay at home as the epidemic intensifies.

The governors, all Republicans, have provided various explanations for why they have not followed the example of their colleagues from coast to coast.

In doing so, they collectively ignored the calls to stay at the home of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s best infectious disease expert, who said in an interview with CNN: “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing this. “

