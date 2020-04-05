Long-lost hobbies the world revisits during the coronavirus pandemic

This train set belongs to one of the forgotten pastimes that people around the world revisited during this health crisis, thanks to self-quarantine orders that confine millions of people at home. For people like Ginsberg, these hobbies were a respite from the sad reality of the coronavirus and a reminder of life before the epidemic.

“At that time, despite all the uncertainty and fear of Covid-19 and the world, I smiled as the best moments of my childhood with my grandfather and the memories of wonderful moments with my son reminded me were coming back, “Ginsberg told CNN in an email. “It was soothing and wonderful. Somehow something so special to me was there and I shared 15 wonderful minutes with my son remembering and enjoying this simple pleasure. was warm and nostalgic. “

Ginsberg joins other Americans at home such as Trevor Dieterle, on the Monterey Peninsula, California, who picked up origami, and Brittany Boen, of Phoenix, Arizona, who started juggling soccer balls on his knees, a hobby she developed when she was 4 years old. .

But Dieterle is not at home by choice. As a personal trainer and yoga instructor, Dieterle is effectively unemployed after the closure of his studio, he told CNN in an email.

In the past two weeks, the coronavirus epidemic has forced many companies to shut down suddenly as the United States attempts to slow the pandemic to infect all sectors of society. For many companies, this has resulted in layoffs or layoffs, at least temporarily. According to the Department of Labor, job applications climbed to 3.28 million seasonally adjusted during the week ending March 21.

“Certainly a glut of free time on my hands that has led me to revisit some old hobbies,” Dieterle told CNN. “It was pretty nostalgic. I found a stash of authentic Japanese origami paper that I had apparently kept. I also recovered good memories that I had forgotten. It’s really the perfect distraction, engage your mind and your hands. “

As the United States continues to control the pandemic, millions of others around the world have already adapted to living in the shadow of the coronavirus.

Fans around the world unite under adversity

Joëlle Hol is a director of retail marketing who used her spare time to find a silver lining during the pandemic.

Hol, from the Netherlands, started sewing handbags and pillow cases at around the age of 12. This passion for sewing lasted until college until a health problem forced her to quit during her second year, she told CNN by email. With her marketing work now on hold due to the coronavirus, she says it’s her chance to revisit her old hobby.

“I was never in the right place to start a new sewing project, too much to do, responsibilities in life and too much chaos in my head, but now that my country is locked out and qu “There are no more professional responsibilities calling me, I decided to start a new sewing project,” said Hol. “Once I start something, I’m totally absorbed in it and I lose all sense of time, and although it’s usually a problem, in this situation, it’s just the opposite. I can spend all my time and my energy in this hobby and once the lockdown is over, i will probably have a whole new wardrobe and a whole new motivation to continue with this hobby. “

More than 3,100 miles away in the United Arab Emirates, Shadi Kandil took advantage of the new time spent at home to take advantage of his family and rediscover the love of the drawing he had abandoned seven years ago.

“I have moved away from drawing and writing because of life,” Kandil told CNN via Twitter. “I have family and two children, too much work and family and family responsibilities, more time for leisure.”

One person who has had a figurative front seat to the rising tide of people revisiting old hobbies around the world is Christian Braun, CEO of the Colorado-based company hobbyDB , who he says celebrated his 6th birthday on March 30.

With more than 750,000 registered users and 6,000 volunteers, hobbyDB has grown in popularity among people who want to discuss designs, corkscrews and all the odd hobbies in between.

“Many people in our community have told us that our database is a rock for them, providing a little oasis where they can come to forget about viruses and work worries for a while and engage in reading and enjoying them. toys and collectibles that they are the most passionate about, “said Braun. “When people often feel alone at that time, we try to make their day fun.”

The therapeutic benefits of leisure

Aliza Sherman Risdahl is a writer and entrepreneur who has also had her life turned upside down by a coronavirus.

Risdahl and her two teenage children currently live with in-laws in Washington State while her husband is at home in Alaska with their toddler. The distance added to the stress of self-quarantine, Risdahl told CNN by email.

“The pandemic has forced me to be more isolated than ever but to rely on my extended family, and this has given me a chance to get to know them better. It has robbed me of most of my income,” said Risdahl . “It has added to the stress that our family has had from a series of health problems over the past year and the resulting crippling expenses, but it has also reminded us of what is really important: the family and the children. relatives.”

One of the ways Risdahl copes with stress is to scribble. This infant activity has been incredibly therapeutic, she said.

“Coming back to my scribble and my drawing is anchored in such chaotic, unpredictable and stressful moments,” said Risdahl.

Leisure and personal care are crucial during the coronavirus pandemic, clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere told CNN. The last time the world collectively faced something as tragic and devouring as the Second World War, said Gardere.

“In this time of uncertainty and instability, and of a world and existence that we no longer recognize, people need an anchor to familiarity and to what has brought them comfort, stability, security and happiness, “Gardere said in an email to CNN. “The psychological shock of this unprecedented, accelerated, dizzying and dangerous period makes us grasp our old lives and customs, which we enjoyed only a few weeks or months ago.”