Liverpool slate club owners legends for using government aid for staff on leave

It is reported that some 200 staff members are affected and that they will receive 80% of their salary thanks to a financial rescue program put in place by the British government, Liverpool completing the rest.

Leaking English Premier League (EPL) leader follows Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich as he turns to bailout, but defending champion Manchester City said on Sunday that he would not use the money of the taxpayer.

“The club has confirmed that these staff members will receive 100% of their salary to ensure that no staff member is financially disadvantaged. Last month the club also confirmed that they would pay their staff during the day and outside day during the Premier League suspension, “read a statement on the Liverpool website.

“Even before the staff release decision, there was a collective commitment at the top levels of the club – on and off the field – everyone working on a solution that guaranteed jobs for club employees during this crisis unprecedented.

“There is an active engagement underway on the subject of payroll deduction during the period when matches are not played as scheduled. These discussions are complex and, therefore, the process is underway.” But the decision did not impress former vice-captain and loyal club Jamie Carragher, who went to social media to express his opinions. “Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for everyone at the start of this pandemic, with senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking salary cuts. Then all that respect and goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC” , he tweeted. Liverpool, part of the Fenway Sports Group, posted pre-tax profits of £ 42 million ($ 50.4 million) on revenue growth earlier this year after winning the lucrative League. European champions last season. Former striker Stan Collymore said homeowners should make a contribution rather than relying on a government system. “Dear football fans, the leave is for small business staff to prevent these small businesses from bumping into each other! “Every Premier League owner has cash and makes money from soaring club values. He tweeted. Collymore was supported by former Liverpool midfielder and German international Dietmar Hamann who then tweeted: “Surprised by the news that @lfc is taking advantage of the leave scheme to claim 80% of the wages of non-playing employees government. That’s not what the plan was designed for. “ “Contrary to the moral and values ​​of the club that I have known.” Manchester City refuses taxpayer funding Manchester City, which propelled Liverpool to the title last season, has released a statement to confirm its position. “We can confirm, following a decision by the president and board last week, that Manchester City will not use the British government’s coronavirus retention program. “We remain committed to protecting our employees, their jobs and our business while doing what we can to support our wider community during this difficult time for everyone,” said the report. Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team, took control at Anfield in 2010 with co-owners John W Henry and President Tom Werner overseeing a period of ever-growing success, which culminated in Champions League triumph in 2019 and a barn. start the current English Premier League season, leading Manchester City by 25 points when he was arrested a fortnight ago.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/Rm9JjZ6o5sM/index.html