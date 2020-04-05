Live coronavirus updates: 60,000 deaths worldwide

A crew member aboard Miami-based Celebrity Infinity, a member of Royal Caribbean, told CNN that a crew member died on board last week.

The announcement of the death occurred on the sound system and in a memorial service on the ship’s television channel, according to Julia Melim, guide to the port and shopping. Royal Caribbean has confirmed the death of CNN, but will not confirm its cause. There are no passengers on the ship. Melim says she is one of 900 crew members stranded off Tampa.

Melim told CNN it wasn’t until March 28, after 14 days at sea, that Celebrity Infinity demanded that everyone on board the crew ship be quarantined in their cabin with meals delivered at its doors.

Referring to Covid-19, Royal Caribbean spokesperson Jonathon Fishman said: “When we were first informed on March 23 of a positive test result, we took immediate action to put implement improved precautionary health measures, medical surveillance and ship disinfection protocols to protect the health of our crew in accordance with directives from public health officials. “

The Celebrity Infinity cruise ship returns to PortMiami on March 14 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

CNN asked Fishman a series of direct questions about Melim’s allegations, including how it wasn’t until March 28 that the crew was confined to their cabins. Fishman replied:

“We are in constant contact with the government and public health authorities and appreciate their advice to protect the health of our crew members. The well-being of our crew is our primary concern, and we communicate directly with them as we continue to implement rigorous health. protocols, provide medical resources and support, and follow improved cleaning and disinfection procedures on board our vessels. “

On March 23, the ship sent a memo to the crew members who were on the Celebrity Infinity from March 9 to 14, alerting them that a crew member who had sailed on the ship during that period was found to be positive for Covid-19. He said they could have been exposed to the disease. The memo describes the steps of temperature checks twice a day and says to avoid contact with others.

But Melim alleges that crew members of Celebrity Infinity were encouraged to participate in social events, from March 14, when the ship dropped passengers at the port of Miami, until March 23.

“We had like crew evenings, we had live music, we had concerts, movie nights, theatrical performances,” says Melim. At one point, she said that hundreds of people gathered in the ship’s auditorium. the crew always had to eat buffet meals in a dining room full of people and have them cross the ship for daily temperature checks.

Melim says she tried to verbally raise concerns with colleagues at meetings about the need for social distance, but she says it was immediately closed.

“They made me feel like I was crazy to even talk about it. Whenever someone raised a question, it was the general answer: the ship is the safest place to be, “she said.

Melim says that it was not until the ship was anchored at sea and had no choice but to stay on the ship, that on March 27, the Celebrity Infinity began to reveal that there were people with flu-like symptoms compatible with Covid-19 on board the ship, “Melim told CNN.

“And they said there was no confirmed case, but they had no test kit on board. So there is no way that they could have had a confirmed case, ”she said.

CNN saw a note sent by the doctor on the Celebrity Infinity to the ship and the managers on board on March 25, saying in part: “As we have seen how quickly this virus has spread around the world, I think we have to increase our public health measures around the ship. We need to start increasing our social alienation from each other before it is too late. “