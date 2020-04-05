Life in Quarantine Begins to Look Like a True Lent

The large Italian Catholic family are devout members of their parish in Freehold, New Jersey, said Sirianni. He remembers the 11 Fusco children who flock around Grace, the matriarch, who died on March 18, at 73 years old.

The parish of Sirianni, the Saint-Robert Bellarmine co-cathedral, was closed for three weeks and counts.

As Holy Week begins, Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate Easter on April 12.

But with a pandemic sweeping the world and many Easter services canceled or curtailed, it seems that the church calendar is blocked on Ash Wednesday, when Christians remember their dusty deaths.

“The real struggle is that Lent is supposed to end with Easter,” said Sirianni after presiding over the Fuscos funeral via Zoom on Thursday. “But in a sense, we are not going to have that. We are going to continue to be in this Lent.”

We are trying to find meaning in the sacrifice

Observed by Catholics and certain Protestants, Lent is a season of penance and self-denial, the aim of which is to prepare one’s soul for Easter, the holiest day on the Christian calendar. He may be better known these days for the little sacrifices people make, like giving up chocolate or Twitter.

But this Lent, Christians and non-Christians were forced to surrender much more than candy.

“I did not expect to give up everything for Lent this year,” said a dark joke.

Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday and ends on Thursday, commemorates the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness, alone and tempted by the devil. Some early Christians called the site of his desert struggle, Mount Quarantine.

Quarantine means something different for us now. Many of us live experiences of Lent, cloistered like monks in our houses, forced to sacrifice our daily routines, rejected on our own resources.

The strangely empty public squares are a striking mirror of the bare spaces of our lives, once filled with community and communion.

“Future generations will remember this as the long Lent of 2020, a time when illness and death suddenly clouded the whole earth,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the Conference of Bishops US Catholics in a statement this week.

Some Christians, like Sirianni, lean deeper into their faith, using contemplative prayers to stay focused during difficult and deadly days.

Others turn to monks and other experts in cloistered life. As many noted , in a sense, we are all monks now.

Susan B. Reynolds, a Catholic theologian, says she has noticed a renewed interest in Lent among the Methodists she teaches at the Candler School of Theology in Atlanta. His students seek to understand the self-denial that our quarantine lives need.

“We sacrifice our hugs, our holidays and our celebrations and our income and the ordinary life that we took for granted,” she said.

“No one has chosen this, but sometimes the sacrifices that are imposed on us make the most sense.”

We use this time for spiritual reflection

Brother Paul Quenon has been a monk for 62 years at Gethsemane Abbey in Kentucky, where the famous monk Thomas Merton was his novice master. An accomplished writer, Quenon is the abbot of emails sent by strangers.

Quenon says he has received a number in recent weeks from people joking about how their homes have become virtual monasteries. A more serious email came from a young Cincinnati man who said he was having trouble staying at home.

“Being stuck at home is what we do by profession here,” says Quenon, who has a sly sense of humor. “You can say that you live like a monk for a while.”

Over time, the monks learn the discipline of structuring their day, says Quenon. This makes the passage of slow and silent time more tolerable.

Sometimes he sits in Merton’s hermitage and watches the shadows stretch across the grass.

“In all this apparent emptiness, there is the sense of the presence of what cannot be said,” says Quenon, who is 79 years old. “I am never less alone than when I am alone. Call it faith whether you want it or not. If you let it happen, it will happen.”

In North Carolina, J. Dana Trent, writer and professor of world religion, receives advice on life as a monk from her husband, who spent five years as a Hindu monastic. Although he is no longer a monk, he continues to wake up at 5:30 am to start his day with a spiritual practice.

Baptized ordained, Trent says that she also meditates and that she uses this time for spiritual reflection – even though she and many others are eager for Easter to come.

“Right now, we are in the middle of the wilderness and darkness, and we will have to sit a little longer in this space,” she said. “This disease, Covid-19, forces us to fast physical touch, to connect with the things we want to do. It’s an invitation to go further.”

Perhaps our lives are now more closely resembling former anchorites, religious recluses who lived alone in rooms adjacent to churches, said Cathleen Kaveny, Catholic theologian at Boston College.

The anchorites’ room had three holes: one for food, one for light, and one to see mass next to it.

“We are all reluctant anchorites by necessity now, with virtual windows to the world,” says Kaveny.

It’s time to choose what matters

For many Catholics, an image sums up this Lent: Pope Francis, on an empty and rainy Saint Peter’s Square on March 27, his white robes glistening under dark clouds, praying for the end of the pandemic.

“It’s Lent,” says Anthea Butler, a Catholic and a specialist in religions at the University of Pennsylvania. “Pope Francis over there in the square with no one. It’s been forty days in the desert, man.”

Reynolds, the Catholic theologian, says that she cries every time she hears the first lines of the pope’s blessing that day.

“For weeks it has been the evening,” said the Pope. “A thick darkness has accumulated in our squares, our streets and our cities. It has invaded our lives, filling everything with deafening silence and a distressing void.”

Appearing alone in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope expressed our collective despair and isolation, says Reynolds.

“There is a deep loneliness that permeates, and by praying alone in the rain, the Pope allowed himself to become a symbol of the loneliness and fear that we feel all around us.”

It is a time of judgment, said Francis – not God’s, but ours: “A time to choose what matters and what passes”.

At home with her husband and three children, Reynolds says the Lenten lockout has forced the family to slow down and take stock of their lives.

“In a way, it’s the reorientation that Lent is supposed to be. We’re getting a little bit more patient, a little bit nicer, a little bit more human.”

Like Quenon, Reynolds says that our current situation presents a paradox: by remaining isolated, we show our solidarity with our neighbors and friends.

Easter can bring hope for a new life

Back in New Jersey, Monsignor Sirianni tries to maintain his parish.

He calls people on the phone, greets the nurses praying in the church parking lot before starting their shift, and celebrates mass in live online services. His own younger brother contracted Covid-19, says Sirianni.

Sometimes he feels the gloom mentioned by Francis.

“I feel this darkness when I look at my church and it is naked,” he says, “when we celebrate mass and the pews are empty. Something is missing.”

A man of faith, the Monsignor says that Easter will bring hope for a new life, for a resurrection after our earthly end. But our fasting, our sacrifices and our isolation will continue.

This year, our stay in the desert will last more than 40 days.