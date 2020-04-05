Lieutenant-General Russell tears up Jared Kushner over coronavirus stock

Retired U.S. Army General Who Led Federal Relief Efforts After Hurricane Katrina Joins Critics Critic of President Trump’s Son-in-Law Jared Kushner decision on the exploitation of the national stock of medical equipment during the coronavirus crisis.

“He has no idea what he’s talking about,” said Lt. Gen. Russell. Honored told MSNBC Friday. “And he can confuse the situation more than he adds to it.”

Kushner, who debuted at the White House daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, caused a stir by saying federal supplies were meant to be a safeguard for states – not their primary source of fans, masks and other articles.

“There are cases where in the cities they run out, but the state still has a stock,” said Kushner. “And the concept of federal stock was supposed to be our stock; it’s not supposed to be state stock that they use next.”

“You have to do the inventory in your own state and you have to show that there is a real need,” added senior White House aide.

But Honore, a frequent critic of Trump, said the government should more freely distribute its stocks, as it did in the aftermath of natural disasters.

“They don’t know what their number one priority is,” said Honore.

Friday, Trump scolded a reporter who pressed him on what Kushner meant.

“The federal government also needs it, not just the states,” he said. “When he says ‘our’, he is talking about our country … You are trying to do it so badly. You should be ashamed of yourself.