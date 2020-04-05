Lean on Him with These Bill Withers Classics

It was originally released as a B-side, and Withers credited radio DJs with flipping their first single to give it a surprise hit.

‘Sunshine’ brought his first Grammy for the best R&B song, and he was also nominated for the best new artist. More successes and awards followed throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, alongside Lou Reed, Ringo Starr and Joan Jett.

Withers left a musical legacy worthy of sales and acclaimed. Here are some of his best songs as a writer and performer.

‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ “There is no sun when she is gone,” begins the famous song. “It is not hot when she is gone … and she is always gone too long, every time she leaves.” Withers’ first hit endures almost 50 years later, covered by countless artists and instantly recognizable to the party who says, “I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know …” “Grandma’s hands” “If I get to heaven, I’ll look for grandmother’s hands,” wrote Withers in the will of his beloved grandmother, “my favorite old lady.” He also appeared on his first album, produced by Booker T. Jones, “Just As I Am”. “Lean on me” Withers may have written his best-known song for his second album, “Still Bill”. Years later, the title was used for a Morgan Freeman film and a hip-hop version of Club Nouveau brought him another Grammy. ‘Use me’ John Legend and Stevie Wonder interpreted this sexy jam during the induction of Withers in Rock Hall. “If it smells good, you keep using me … until you use me.” Ouch! ‘Beautiful day’ In the disco days of the late 70s, Withers kept the disarming reality: “So I’m watching you and the world is going well with me … and I know it’s going to be a great day.” ‘Just the two of us’ Withers co-wrote one of his latest hits, which appeared on jazz saxophonist Grover Cleveland’s album “Winelight” in 1981. Here he sings it live at the Grammys, where he won his second of three Grammy Awards.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/Cilzr10X4RE/index.html