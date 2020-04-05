Lapeer’s community mourns hero in crisis

(04/03/2020) – Last week, the Lapeer community lost a hero, Nathan Denryter, to cancer.

He was a teacher in Lapeer’s community schools, a military veteran and a firefighter.

Instead of having a funeral where only close family members could attend due to social isolation, the funeral directors of Lynch & Sons had a better idea.

“A funeral limited to 10 people would not be enough to show what type of man Nathan was, we really wanted to highlight all of his achievements,” said Mark Capstick, manager of Lynch & Sons.

The funeral home orchestrated a procession of cars at Lapeer High School, where everyone could pay tribute to Denryter and his family from the safety of their vehicles.

“We basically had to think outside the box and come up with a plan that would be safe for our community. But that would still give people the opportunity to pay tribute to the family and see what type of man Nate was,” said Capstick .

“He was an honorable man and to see him honored in this way was very fitting and we are extremely grateful for it,” said Kelly Grinnell, a member of Denryter’s family.

The community filled the two parking lots of the school. Police and fire departments across the state participated. There was even a military flyer to remember Nathan and bring a few smiles to a sad day.

“Nate was probably the perfect example of everything we want to be,” said Grinnell. “Nate just had a smile that never stopped. He always brought that smile into everything he did.”

A tribute worthy of someone who was so loved and adored by his community.

“Look here today, everyone thought he was a wonderful man,” said Capstick. “It is obvious today that he was a hero and we are honored to be able to recognize his achievements here today.”

“On behalf of the Denryter and Brady family, just to see everyone come out to support Nate and honor him in a safe and respectful manner, that’s all we could have asked for,” said Grinnell.