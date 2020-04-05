Kobe Bryant leads Hall of Fame class

The announcement was made on ESPN on Saturday.

The NBA All-Star, 18 times, has played its 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, once winning the title of MVP and twice the finals. He also won two Olympic gold medals.

Tim Duncan, five-time NBA champion and 15-time NBA All-Star with the San Antonio Spurs. He is the only player in NBA history with at least 1,000 team wins;

Kevin Garnett, a 15-time NBA All-Star player who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He led the league in rebounds for four consecutive seasons;

Tamika Catchings, four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA 2012 champion with Indiana fever. She won the 2011 MVP.

The 2020 promotion will be held on August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“This is (an) incredible accomplishment and honor,” Bryant’s widow Vanessa told ESPN. “We are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we want him to be here with us to celebrate.

“But it is certainly the pinnacle of his NBA career and every accomplishment he has accomplished as an athlete has been a stepping stone to be here.”

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement: “No amount of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, he gave everything he had to the game of basketball. His fierce competitiveness, unmatched work ethic and drive.

“These qualities have helped Kobe lead us to five titles – and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the best for ever playing the game. No one deserves it anymore.”