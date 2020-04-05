Joseph Lowery, civil rights icon, honored at a private funeral

The family of the Reverend Joseph Lowery gathered Saturday in Atlanta for a small but moving funeral for the civil rights icon who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Men in black suits and top hats attended a horse-drawn box carrying Lowery’s coffin, reports the Associated Press.

The black wagon, with the driver holding the reins in one hand and his hat in the other, made three stops – in two churches where Lowery had been a pastor and a non-profit Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights, which he founded in 2001.

Lowery, 98, died Friday at his home in Atlanta, surrounded by family members. he died of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus epidemicsaid his family.

Due to the rapidly spreading infection, only a dozen parents attended the service, which fell on the 52nd anniversary of King’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, April 4, 1968.

Lowery fought to end segregation alongside King and delivered the blessing during the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

He was best known for helping King launch the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the civil rights organization that Lowery led for two decades.

King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, once said that Lowery “had led more steps and was in the trenches more than anyone since Martin”.

In 2009, Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor.

A public memorial service is scheduled for October 6, which would have been Lowery’s 99th birthday.