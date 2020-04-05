It’s time that billionaires use their billions to save the economy

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

It is time for the brightest companies to use the billions of dollars in their balance sheets to save the American economy.

A consortium of Apple, Warren Buffett and JPMorgan must get us out of this mess by pooling $ 200 billion and mobilizing resources for the good of the country – and ultimately with a profit.

If they do, they will go down in history as the rare geniuses who acted when needed, actually doing “God’s work” and making America work again (MAWA).

Apple, which has $ 207 billion in cash, is expected to suspend its share buyback and devote its cash to more productive uses. Apple could bring in $ 125 billion and have $ 82 billion.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has $ 128 billion and can easily contribute $ 75 billion, leaving it $ 53 billion in cash.

JPMorgan, being a bank, has unique regulatory capital restrictions. Maybe the Fed will let her throw a little bit of money, but her main contribution would be to leverage the capital – not to mention the great confidence of Jamie Dimon’s brain when he returns to work.

Three unique skills, three ultra-wide assessments, one mission: to save the economy.

The $ 200 billion can be raised 10 times in a separate vehicle, creating a $ 2 trillion economic resuscitation fund (MAWA).

This money will allow them to do what everyone does best. Buffett, who has made tens of billions by taking stakes in troubled businesses that need capital, can bail out his beloved airlines and some other industrial types.

Tim Cook’s Apple can help deploy strategic capital to growing technology companies. And Dimon’s expertise will be in the purchase of stock market indices and the structure of funds and transactions.

This team can move much faster than DC – and write their own legacies at the same time.