Inner story of the favorite moments of the winners of the green jacket

“Seven days in Augusta: behind the scenes of the Masters” (triumph) by golf writer Post Cann Markaro, who has covered the last 25 Masters (check), is now on the shelves. It delves into everything from the par-3 contest to the lengths that some will go to get tickets to the history of the tournament. This is an excerpt from the chapter The Green Jacket.

It is not the most fashionable garment you have ever seen. It’s not even worth that much money, estimated at around $ 250. It’s just a green jacket. And who wears green jackets anyway?

Augusta National members do it. The same goes for the Masters champions. The green jacket is to golf what the Lombardi Trophy is to the NFL or the Stanley Cup to the NHL. It is the pinnacle of awards for golfers, the most iconic trophy in the sport.

The green Pantone 342 jacket was awarded for the first time to the winners of the Masters in 1949, the 15th Masters. Augusta National members were the first to wear the green jacket; it was presented as a way for members of the public to spot them among the crowd during tournament week.

Bobby Jones, the co-designer of Augusta National, attended a dinner at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club where the club captains all wore matching club jackets. This is where the idea of ​​green jackets was born.

The former were purchased from Brooks Uniform Company in New York, but members found them uncomfortable, made of too thick material.

Since 1967, jackets have been produced by the Hamilton Tailoring Company in Cincinnati, using tropical weight wool material from Dublin, Georgia. The brass buttons are made in Massachusetts. The patch on the chest pocket, with the club logo, is sewn in North Carolina.

The jacket belonging to the winner of the very first tournament, Horton Smith in 1934, was sold at auction by family members for $ 600,000.

Each Masters winner receives a jacket. No matter how many Masters they have won, however, they have a jacket, and it resides in their locker at the club. For example, Jack Nicklaus won a record six Masters, but he did not have six green jackets.

Holders of green jackets are prohibited from removing them from Augusta National grounds. The only exception is the current winner, and he can only have it off the premises the year after winning it.

Tournament winners receive a temporary jacket when they win before having a personalized cup delivered in the weeks following their victory. Then they must return it to the club when they return to defend the title.

Gary Player is the only player to break the rule. After his 1961 victory, the player returned from South Africa in his green jacket, then lost to the playoffs against Arnold Palmer in 1962 and returned with him to South Africa.

“I win the tournament and I guess when they put the jacket on, it’s your jacket,” said the player. “I’m really excited; I’m leaving and going home to South Africa with the jacket. Three days later, I hear that call:” Gary, this is Clifford Roberts here. ” I said, “I hope you don’t call me a reverse charge,” because you know, you must have made him laugh a little because he was quite an austere man. He said, “I believe, Gary, that you brought the jacket home to South Africa.”

“I said,” I did, Mr. Roberts. “He said,” No one ever removes the jacket from these patterns. “So I thought very quickly, and I said,” Mr. Roberts, if you want him, come get him. “He saw the lighter side of things and said,” Please never wear it in public. ”

“It’s not like today. If you win today, you can wear it in public for a year. It didn’t apply then. I put a plastic cover on it and I didn’t never used it until I came back. ”

Nicklaus joked: “Can you imagine then Clifford Roberts going to South Africa to get Gary’s jacket?”

“Only a 40 hour flight at the time without jets,” joked the player.

Tom Watson recalled that the first time he won the Masters in 1977, the jacket he had received was not his usual size of 42. Augusta National generally measures potential champions, but rather granted him a 46 long. “They didn’t rate my height very well,” said Watson. “It didn’t matter to me.”

Nicklaus, too, had a big snafu. His first was 46 long and his size is 43 regular.

“The next year, when I returned, they didn’t ask me to go get a jacket, they never mentioned my jacket,” recalls Nicklaus. “Tom Dewey had a jacket, a former governor who lost to Truman in the presidency. His jacket suited me, and I have worn his jacket for probably 15 years, maybe more. No one ever said, “Do you have your green jacket?”, I had Tom Dewey. I never had a green jacket. Finally, I won six Masters and no one had given me a green jacket yet.

“I told the story to [then club chairman] Jack Stephens in 1998 and Jack Stephens said, “What? Have you ever been given a green jacket? “I said no. Nobody ever mentioned it. “So I came back the week of the tournament and he said,” You will go to the professional store and you will be fit for your green jacket “, which is the one I am wearing now.”

Tiger Woods, writing about his 1997 Masters victory in his book Unprecedented: The Masters and Me, recalled: “After many celebrations, I fell asleep fully dressed and tightened the green jacket like a blanket.”

Over the years, some players have had fun with the jacket during their champion year. Sergio García, the 2017 winner, apparently wore it wherever he went.

“If I told you wherever I took it, I would probably miss my tee time on Thursday,” García joked when he returned to Augusta in 2018.

The most important place García wore the jacket was when he married Angela Akins three months after his victory.

He also wore it to the “El Clasico” football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​to Wimbledon for a match by Rafael Nadal, to the New York Stock Exchange and to numerous television studios for numerous appearances.

During one of the television appearances, he hugged a machinist who apparently had oil or grease on his shirt, which stained the jacket. “I think to myself, ‘My God, I’ve been wearing the jacket for a day and a half and I already have two massive stains on it,’ recalls García, saying that he brought it to a dry cleaner. “I think people know I wore it and I don’t like to show it off and wear it left and right. At the end of the day, you have to respect the iconic character of the jacket. is not just a garment. It means more than that. You have to be very respectful of it and wear it when you have to, not all the time. “

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 winner, recalled the feeling he had once he realized the jacket was his for the year.

“It’s after you leave the property, that’s where it really hits you,” said Spieth. “When you’re standing on the green, it’s one thing, but you sort of think about what you want to say and how you want to thank everyone who made it possible. It wasn’t until I left the property that I really felt what it was like to wear the jacket and wear the jacket that I’ve been making for a year. It hasn’t left me. ”

Phil Mickelson was photographed wearing the jacket at a Krispy Kreme donut drive in 2010. He, too, once joked that he would put the jacket in his golf bag and take it off if it was cold on the course .

Mickelson, a three-time winner, always a gatekeeper and a practical joker of friends, said: “I would not wear three jackets with me, but I would say,” I have two more if you are so cold. ”

Patrick Reed, the 2018 winner, was asked about his favorite memory with the jacket.

“It should have been right after we won and just after we finished speaking at a press conference, just after we finished,” he said. “I went back to Butler Cabin, and my daughter was there, and she just came over and gave me a big hug and told me that I did and told me that she loved me. It was by far the best experience I have ever had with the green jacket.

“It’s a memory and a moment that I will never forget, no matter if I had to win several other green jackets. It will be difficult to succeed in a moment like this that I could cherish with the little one.”

He had a fun swap while wearing the jacket for a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

“It was a Monday evening, [my wife] Justine and I were at the Knicks game and we were seated next to the field for the first time, “recalls Reed. “I had Chris Rock right next to us. A seated couple is 2 Chainz. He keeps looking down, and you can say he’s looking down like, “Okay, it’s not the normal guy who’s sitting in these seats; who is it?’

“And then when they announced me during one of the time-outs, then a few minutes later, there was a time-out and he just reached out, and he sort of touched the jacket, and he said, ‘So that’s the real thing, huh,’ I think, ‘Yes, sir, yes, it is.’ It’s kind of cool to see the wide variety of people a little bit, no matter where they come from. , no matter what their age or whatever, how many people recognize the green jacket. I just think it’s so cool to see how many people recognize the green jacket and what it really stands for. “

This excerpt from “Seven Days in Augusta: Behind the Scenes at the Masters” by Mark Cannizzaro is courtesy of Triumph Books. For more information or to order a copy, please visit triumphbooks.com/sevendaysinaugusta.