Hundreds of bikers gathered at Queens funeral home despite coronavirus ban, police union says

JAMAICA, Queens – Police union sounds after hundreds of motorcyclists have gathered on a Queens street despite coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

On Friday, the Sergeants Benevolent Association posted a video on Twitter alleging that “more than 400 bikers” gathered outside the Leahy McDonald funeral home at 111th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

The bikers were on their way to the chapel and the All Souls crematorium in East Elmhurst, according to the SBA.

Happening Now more Lunacy! Over 400 bikers gathering crowds in 102 pct on their way to the funeral. NYPD to call a level 1 mobilization. On the way to 72-02 Astoria Blvd 114 PCT. Only in the city of DeBlasio, during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Iv2JSkqRz1 – SBA (@SBANYPD) April 3, 2020

A NYPD spokesperson said that the department had been informed of the funeral the day before but that the precinct had not been informed of the number of participants.

Officers on site directed traffic and worked with the funeral director and family members to encourage social distancing, the spokesperson said. There were also two NYPD vehicles broadcasting a social distance message on the speakers.

No notice was issued at the meeting, the spokeswoman said.

Queens has the highest number of coronvirus cases in the state, with at least 18,823 people confirmed positive Friday evening, according to the city’s health department. At least 1,867 people in the city have died from COVID-19.

In the video, a truck stops in front of the funeral home with the words “RIP NENE 7.17.74 – 3.28”, although it is unclear whether the person was at the center of the gathering.