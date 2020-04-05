How to watch WrestleMania 36 Saturday, Sunday: predictions, matches

This year’s two-day WrestleMania 36 event, based at the WWE Performance Center and various other locations, is loaded with 18 games and nine titles at play.

The map, which is evolving in its new format so that WWE can adhere to the CDC guidelines on the crowd of coronaviruses, has the chance to radically change the landscape of WWE in 2020 and create new stars.

Although the results are predetermined, Post wrestling writer Joseph Staszewski tries to predict how each game at WrestleMania 36 (April 4 and 17, 7 p.m. WWE Network, FoxSports.com and Fite) will unfold.

Predictions

Liv Morgan on Natalya (kick-off)

Morgan and his new character really need a boost. WWE will allow her to have a good game and beat Natalya like so many others before her.

Drew Gulak on Cesaro (kick-off)

WWE must maintain Gulak’s credibility if it is to continue being Daniel Bryan’s confidant. This pure wrestling match is too good to kick off, but Gulak shies away with a win.

Aleister Black on Bobby Lashley with Lana

This one came out of nowhere and looks like a match used to continue the rise of Black against a heel with a little warmth with the audience. Black Mass does it.

Dolph Ziggler on Otis

The mysterious new WWE hacker revealed that Sonya Deville betrayed her best friend Mandy Rose and was behind her botched Valentine’s Day date with Otis, telling Ziggler to get involved. more likely. This creates even more tension between friends.

Elias on King Corbin

WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski played a role in this match, so expect him and perhaps best friend Mojo Rawley to get involved to help Elias. Elias wins and sets the table for Gronkowski having a SummerSlam match involving Corbin.

The Street Profits (c) on Austin Theory and Angel Garza with Zelina Vegas to keep the Raw Tag Team championship

Consider this part of the good fight part of the map. The match was thrown roughly together and then saw the NXT theory replace an injured Andrade. Even with the change, these four guys can leave. Street Profits keep and stay warm.

Sami Zayn (c) on Daniel Bryan to keep the intercontinental championship

Zayn has yet to defend the title since winning it in a handicap game against Braun Strowman. He knows how to get warmth and get a sneaky win – probably with the help of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro – will only add to that. This rivalry is just beginning.

The Miz and John Morrison (c) on The Usos and The New Day to keep the SmackDown team championships (ladder match)

The New Day and The Usos have been champions apparently a million times before. WWE keeps the belts on the entertaining Miz and Morrison in one of the best games in WrestleMania. Could Babyfaces Heavy Machinery’s growth be the next for champions soon?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on The Kabuki Warriors (c) to win the women’s team championships

Some injuries and Asuka getting a program with Becky Lynch for Royal Rumble blocked her and Kairi Saine’s race as champions. Bliss and Cross have lost the belt of this pair and are extremely entertaining. They win and this division gets another restart.

Kevin Owens on Seth Rollins

This is a difficult question. Rollins cut a killer promo questioning Owens’ ability to win the biggest at WrestleMania. Owens proving him wrong is a fun ending and a good way to start a boost. It’s hard to see Rollins lose as early as the “Monday Evening Messiah”, but a reported injury to Rezar and Rollins eventually needing time to marry Becky Lynch will bring the victory to Owens.

The Undertaker over AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Undertaker and Styles were both called by their real names in the promos and a brawler-style match is set up well for the Deadman. It all sounds like a way to reinvent Undertaker and make his character more reality-based. He must win to establish that this version remains a strength.

Bayley (c) over Lacey Evans, Tamina, Naomi and Sasha Banks (elimination match five) to retain the Women’s Smackdown Championship

This scenario is one way to get us to Bayley against Banks, so a title change here doesn’t seem like the best solution. Look for Bayley to remember with the banks that are coming together and putting their friendship on the screen to the test.

Rhea Ripley (c) on Charlotte Flair to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

The stakes make it one of the most intriguing games in WrestleMania. Flair, for the most part, owned WrestleMania, but the whole story looked like an attempt to turn Ripley into a mega-star. Flair to go to NXT, while it brings shock value and intrigue, would be a bold move. Additionally, if Shayna Baszler defeats Becky Lynch, she will need a viable next opponent in Flair for her first gross female league squabble.

Shayna Baszler on Becky Lynch (c) to win the Women’s Raw Championship

WWE needs new stars in its female division, and Baszler can do so by ending Lynch’s reign. Baszler still being officially with NXT adds doubt about a title change, but his dominance over the Elimination Chamber cannot simply be discounted.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on John Cena (Firefly Funhouse match)

The Fiend needs a big win after losing the world championship to Goldberg and beating “the best of all time” at Cena will be the result. It also puts an end to the feud between the two since Cena’s victory over Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. The Fiend puts another notch on the FunHouse wall.

Advance on Randy Orton (last standing match)

It was the best built match at WrestleMania. It’s personal with Orton having delivered the RKO to Edge Beth Phoenix’s wife and the Viper trying to show his love for Edge by ending his return before he can get hurt again. The first real WWE Edge game in nine years will not be lost. It passes to the rivalry with the stars of this time.

Bill Goldberg (c) on Braun Strowman to retain the universal championship

Reigns, who asked WrestleMania 36, ​​was removed from this match with little explanation and a glance at “Friday Night SmackDown”. You should think that WWE still wants to have Goldberg-Reigns at some point and get out of the Big Dog belt. Goldberg legend wins, maybe not with a jackhammer.

Drew McIntyre on Brock Lesnar (c) to win the WWE Championship

It won’t be quite the moment of well-being that Kofi Kingston won last year, but it’s close. McIntyre waited 11 years to realize Vince McMahon’s prophecy that he would become world champion. He got that moment on the biggest stage with a Claymore kick on Lesnar as WWE handed the Scotsman the belt and the ball to run with.