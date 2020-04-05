How to Keep Your Coronavirus Face Mask Clean

So now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of California officials are recommending that people wear masks or masks when performing essential tasks like grocery shopping and medical appointments.

But how do you keep your coatings clean?

The California Department of Public Health recommended wash cloth masks frequently – ideally after each use, or at least daily. Place the coverings in a bag or bin until they can be washed with detergent and hot water and dried hot (or at least washed with hot, soapy water).

If you need to put the cover on before you wash it, wash your hands immediately after you put it back on and avoid touching your face. And throw away any masks that no longer cover your nose and mouth, that have stretched or damaged straps, that can’t stay on your face, or that have holes or tears in the fabric.

Like the CDC, state officials have said that people should not use medical or surgical masks, which medical personnel desperately need. But they say that cloth masks, if used properly, could reduce the transmission of coronaviruses in people without symptoms and increase physical distance.

Experts say that face masks alone are not particularly effective in preventing infection. They do not cover the eyes, for example, and a little saliva that coughs in the eyes can cause infection.

Wearing a mask while touching your face with unwashed hands contaminated with a virus can also lead to infection. People often find the masks uncomfortable and touch them to make adjustments.

But even if they do not offer full protection to the wearer, they can protect other people nearby by eliminating the contaminated droplets of air released by asymptomatic people during breathing or conversation.

Research published by Cambridge University Press in 2013 found that homemade cloth masks “dramatically” reduced the amount of potentially infectious droplets expelled by the wearer.

Dr. Otto Yang , infectious disease expert at UCLA, said he thought wearing a universal mask helped keep the virus under control in places like Singapore and Taiwan.

“My personal opinion is that it has probably been an important thing in other countries flatten their curve , “he said.” If you go to Taiwan or Singapore, everyone wears a mask all the time. Healthy or not. Sick or not. “

The California Department of Public Health has these directives for fabric masks: