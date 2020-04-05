How A Shorter MLB Schedule Could Impact Fantastic Baseball

If you’ve taken the right path and put your fantasy baseball draft until there is more clarity as to the start of the 2020 MLB season, you are now responsible for a variety of strategy adjustments. The way you approach writing pitch launch is something everyone is studying now. It’s the same thing when you start looking at recruits and when you want to target speed.

What few people have in mind, however, is what the calendar will look like once the games officially start. How the MLB handles the schedule could have a serious impact on the teams and players you should target or avoid.

Right now, what we know for sure is that the MLB and the players’ union have agreed to play until the end of November with the ability to move the playoffs and the World Series to neutral venues where the weather is not an issue. Although potential start dates from June 1 to July 4 have been mentioned, we are told that regardless of the start date, the calendar will resume from that time and MLB will then use the May calendar for the month October. . The April calendar is also being considered as a possibility.

While this may seem fairly harmless, it could have a significant impact on your decision-making for fantasy. In recent years, the MLB has implemented an unbalanced schedule to allow teams to play more meaningful games within their division, and smart fantasy owners have used it to their advantage when choosing players. .

Do you prefer to own Mike Moustakas, who plays all of his home games at the Great American Ballpark, then eight or nine road games at hitting sites like Miller Park and Wrigley Field, or Matt Chapman, who plays his home games in Oakland , then mainly moves to pitchers in the West AL?

The Blue Jays appear to be the team most affected by the potential schedule changes and currently have some of the most coveted fantasy players. The Baby Jays are brimming with young talent – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio – and while you definitely want to own the Guardian and Dynasty leagues, you may want to pump the brakes in the reworded leagues this season.

The current MLB schedule predicts that the Jays will play the humble Orioles 13 of their 17 times in April and May. Both the Rogers Center and the Camden Yards are hitter friendly, and let’s face it, the Orioles’ pitching staff are just a little better than atrocious. If even half of these games are not played, the Jays will lose a good portion of their offense total during a stubby season.

We must, of course, wait for the MLB to make its final schedule decisions, and this will likely only happen when we have a firm start date. If you’re looking to gain an advantage in your league, studying the current schedule and projecting potential lost games could be the ticket you need this year.

Howard Bender is vice president of operations and content manager at Fantasy-Alarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and find him on the award-winning Fantasy Alarm Radio Show on the fantasy sports channel SiriusXM weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantastic baseball tips.