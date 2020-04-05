Hip-hop photographer Chi Modu sues Notorious B.I.G. estate in dispute pic

A famous hip-hop photographer who used his iconic image of Biggie Smalls to sell snowboards says the rapper’s estate tried to ruin his business after a payment dispute.

Chi Modu, known for his photos of legends like Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dog, the Notorious B.I.G. and others, says the company that manages Biggie’s estate after calling him a “parasite” in an ongoing legal battle.

The breach started in 2018, says Modu, after wanting the estate to pay more to use a 1996 photo of the Brooklyn-born Biggie, also known as Christopher Wallace, in a sweater and multicolored sunglasses posing with the twin towers in the Context.

“I basically asked for a living wage for my work,” Modu told the Post.

Modu had asked about $ 100,000 a year for the estate to authorize a combination of his Biggie photos.

“Until then, they paid much, much less, so you see what is going on,” he noted.

Notorious B.I.G. LLC then sued Modu in California, claiming that Modu had used the rapper’s image to sell snowboards without permission. Less than two dozen snowboards were sold, said the photographer.

“The person pressing this flap is the owner” of the image, said Modu. “As the copyright holder, I am the person who has the first right to exploit it. It is a fight for the artist, because the artists do not earn a living wage.”

Wallace was shot dead in Los Angeles in 1997. Notorious B.I.G. LLC declined to comment.