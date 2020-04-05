Health care workers face mental health crisis (notice)

The virus will undoubtedly trigger an unprecedented level of psychological trauma for both healthcare providers and patients.

At first I read the warnings from doctors in Italy. More and more people in the United States have started to become infected. Now the people I know personally are getting sick. Who’s next? Could it be me? If I get sick, will I infect my patients, colleagues and family members? These are the questions we ask ourselves every day. This constant state of fear quickly becomes mentally exhausting, particularly in the face of increased demand for work during a pandemic.

The situation will only get worse. As poor as the results may be, the fans undoubtedly save precious lives. What happens if we don’t have enough? Who is being treated and who doesn’t ? Even asking this question is shocking, but these are decisions that will have to be made. These are decisions that Italian suppliers have made.

And then there is isolation. Today’s hospitals are very different from what they were a few weeks ago. Most health care workers who are not directly involved in patient care work remotely. Even many “essential” services are working at half capacity, ensuring the safety of reserve staff at home in the event that they have to replace their infected colleagues.

These policies serve an important purpose, but it also means that providers lack adequate peer support. We don’t spend as much time with our colleagues. People stopped eating together. There are no longer group meetings or coffee breaks. To make matters worse, many of us cannot even find comfort in our own homes. Some claimants took refuge in their basements or garages or moved completely in the hope of protecting their family members from the virus.

It is therefore not surprising that the mental health of our providers suffered greatly during this pandemic. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association quantifies this problem. The study interviewed more than 1,250 healthcare workers in China who worked in hospitals with Covid-19 patients. A significant proportion reported symptoms of depression (50.4%), anxiety (44.6%), insomnia (34.0%) and distress (71.5%). Nurses, front-line workers, women and those working in Wuhan – the epicenter of the epidemic in China – have reported more severe symptoms.

The mental health of our patients is also deeply affected. Some hospitals have recently implemented strict visitor policies in the hopes of protecting patients at risk from the virus. Across the country, grieving relatives have been prevented from visiting seriously ill family members. The stories of patients in intensive care units spending their last days of life alone shocked the country.

This isolation will worsen in the weeks or months to come. Thousands of pregnant patients may give birth without their partner by their side. Many older adults will have to undergo emergency surgery without the care and support of their families. Even pediatric patients will be affected as many children’s hospitals have moved to limit visits . At a time when our patients need as much support as possible, they will be more isolated than ever.

Worsening mental health also affects the general population. A recent Axios-Ipsos survey showed that 22% Americans have reported that their mental health has deteriorated during this pandemic. A week later, that number had increased to 35%

As the short-term effects on mental health become clearer, the long-term impact will only become apparent over time. What we do know for sure is that psychological scars don’t tend to disappear overnight. It is suspected that these scars will persist much longer than the virus itself.

Despite this, all hope is not lost. My advice to others is to find comfort in small gestures and small victories. Just over a week ago, someone wrote positive messages along the sidewalks of our hospital.

A message said, “Continue to swim.” Another said, “Thank you for what you do.” Reading the messages, I couldn’t help but smile and feel immense relief. I had started to wonder if people outside our hospital walls forgot us, but that made me realize that we still had their support.

A similar gesture was made by a New Jersey man , who held up a sign thanking providers for saving his wife’s life in the midst of this crisis. Moments like these are powerful for us because they remind us of why we are going to work every day despite a perfect understanding of the risks.