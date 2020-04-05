Governors emerge in national spotlight as they skillfully fight coronavirus

Where the federal government has struggled to respond, many governors have entered the void and used their broad powers to stem the spread of the virus.

These first actions by a range of governors took place at the same time that Trump rejected the spread of the virus. March 9 – days after multiple states declare emergency – Trump compared spread of coronavirus has the flu and tweeted: “Nothing is stopped, life and the economy go on.”

“We are doing a great job with him,” said Trump a day later on March 10. “And it will go away. Stay calm. It will go away.”

The early and aggressive action was noticed by the Americans, the governors – who were largely ignored during the Democratic primary in 2020 – consistently getting better marks than Trump for their handling of the crisis. A recent Monmouth poll found that 72% of the public say their state governor is doing a good job of handling the crisis, compared to only 18% who give poor ratings. The praise is also bipartisan, with over 70% of Democrats and Republicans responding that they approved of their governor’s response.

“The governors really led”

Governors, from the time the coronavirus arrived in the United States, have been responsible for both leading their states through epidemics and preparing the state’s infrastructure for further spread.

Many, such as DeWine, Inslee and Cuomo, have responded to this call, taking swift and aggressive action – far exceeding the federal government’s response to the virus.

“The governors … seem to be becoming the most reliable official voice in this crisis across the board,” said Patrick Murray, survey director for Monmouth who found broad approval for the governors.

Likewise, the pandemic has also highlighted the slowness of the reaction of other governors, such as Ron DeSantis of Florida, who first postponed calls to close the beaches of his state despite the spring breakers flocking to them and, until recently, the Republican refused to issue a statewide stay – home order.

The same is true in a state like Georgia, where Republican Governor Brian Kemp has postponed cities and counties to issue home stay orders until he does so on Thursday, and in Arkansas, where Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday defended her decision not to issue a statewide home stay order.

“People make their own decision to stay at home, and that’s exactly what they should do,” said Hutchinson at a press conference.

Hogan, in addition to being the Republican Governor of Maryland, also works as the head of the National Governors Association. He was hesitant to call one of his less aggressive governors, but the Republican from Maryland also praised those who acted quickly, as in a recent CBS interview where he said that the governors had “been on the front line” and “mobilized to make these difficult decisions” to “push for more action at the federal level.”

“Governors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need Congress to work together to support our efforts,” Hogan told CNN Friday. “Now is not the time for partisan dysfunction – we will all need to work together to save thousands of lives.”

Agents like James Nash at the National Governors Association, a non-partisan organization that works with governors across the country, argue that governors “have always been in the lead in responding to disasters”, but that the response to the coronavirus pandemic has been “more visible”. . “

“The governors have taken a lot of initiative,” said Nash. “They are the ones who ordered these measures of social distancing, the closings of companies, the closings of governments. … Much of the action to protect the public came from the governors.”

Four governors. No traction.

The recent praise is an important flip-flop for governors.

The elected office has been regarded for decades as the clearest springboard to the presidency, with half of the last eight presidents holding the office at some point in their careers. But the recent elections, including the 2020 Democratic primary, were dominated by federal office holders, with most voters not affected by the experience of the executive in the presidential election.

As the coronavirus spreads and the responsibility rests with the governors to find an effective response, there is a notable irony that the Americans who now announce the executive experience that heads of state across the country are bringing to the battle are the same Americans who largely dismissed this experience as a presidential condition.

For the past 40 years, four presidents previously held the office of governor in their respective states before becoming president: Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. But since 2008, governors have been widely dismissed in presidential elections, with the exception of Republican Mitt Romney, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts who lost the 2012 election to Barack Obama.

Four governors ran for the Democratic presidential election: Inslee, Montana governor Steve Bullock, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

The four carried a message at one point that highlighted their experience. And while they were all fighting for different reasons, what unites the four men is this: voters were not moved by the idea that executive experience and a record of state leadership were what was needed at the White House.

The four men attempted to sell voters on their executive experience, but the excitement around their nominations paled in comparison to the federal office holders who ran against them. The four barely made a mistake in national or national polls. And while they did a handful of debates collectively, they were all on the periphery of the debates and ended up being widely seen as afterthought in an area that was historically vast.

“If governors had this kind of moment six months before the start of elementary school, voters would generally look for people with expertise and a body of evidence and executive office experience,” David Turner told CNN. a senior official of the Democratic Governors Association. “I wonder if this expertise would be more appreciated by voters (now).”

Hickenlooper and Inslee left in August, while Bullock left in December. Patrick was a unique case: the former Massachusetts governor entered the race in November, to gain no traction and to end his offer in February. No governor received a single tenth of a percentage point in Iowa caucuses, and Patrick was the only governor to win votes in New Hampshire primary – and he only won 0.4%, or just over 1,200 votes.

The fact that Americans are now praising governors – some online even link Cuomo’s performance against the coronavirus to a possible future presidential race – is not lost on those who attempted to elect governors in 2020.

A Bullock aide described it as “disappointing” that a message focused on executive leadership did not sound in 2019, but said he was happy “the governors are now proving that this experience is important.”

Other former contributors pointed to the nationalization of American politics, including the way the primary process was structured, as a key reason for troubled governors. The rules of the National Democratic Committee for qualifying debates included two elements – fundraising and polls – which led lesser-known candidates to devote considerable resources to collecting the number of donors necessary to qualify for the first debates .

“The way the DNC rules were set up made it much easier for people who already had large email lists,” said an Inslee assistant. “It cut the field down and made it more difficult for people to grow.”

The media environment also contributed to this nationalization.

This dynamic, maintained the assistants, ensured that the majority of the governors who presented themselves were not in the race when the majority of the voters made their decisions.

“We always knew the election was going to end late, but it was going to end late between five people and we didn’t have the fundraising or the national profile to be among the five,” said a senior advisor to Hickenlooper. “If a governor was in these five, I think they would have made a very convincing argument.”

The councilor added, “There was simply no more standing governor when half the country was paying attention.”