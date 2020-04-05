Good News for the Church After “Dear John” Intervenes in Investigation into Bank Fraud

Dear John: Thank you!



You have provided good news to our church in the midst of this pandemic. I cannot adequately express our gratitude to you.

A week ago today, I wrote you a short email describing the $ 60,000 fraud our church has seen in our US bank account.

Within six hours of sending your email, I was contacted directly by the executive offices of US Bank. Four days later, the American bank credited the stolen $ 60,000 to our church check account.

This was a full 180 from the bank, as they had already told me that we would not be credited with the funds.



Thank you! I wish there was a way to give you a percentage of the stolen funds that were returned to us!



All thanks to a quick email that I sent you on a whim.

Your work makes a difference in people’s lives. Our church leaders had been worried about this for the past 1¹ / ₂ months. I had trouble sleeping some nights, thinking about how we could tell our little congregation of 180 people that we had been robbed of $ 60,000 – without recourse.

With deep gratitude. ME.

Dear Mr. E.: Glad I could help.

But you should really thank the people at US Bank headquarters who acted with common sense and speed after I contacted them. Sometimes you just have to find the right people.

And your gratitude rewards me enough. Also say a prayer for the people who stole money from your church. I am sure there is a special place in hell for them.