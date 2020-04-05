Good News for the Church After “Dear John” Intervenes in Investigation into Bank Fraud

by April 5, 2020 Business
Good News for the Church After “Dear John” Intervenes in Investigation into Bank Fraud

Dear John: Thank you!

You have provided good news to our church in the midst of this pandemic. I cannot adequately express our gratitude to you.

A week ago today, I wrote you a short email describing the $ 60,000 fraud our church has seen in our US bank account.

Within six hours of sending your email, I was contacted directly by the executive offices of US Bank. Four days later, the American bank credited the stolen $ 60,000 to our church check account.

This was a full 180 from the bank, as they had already told me that we would not be credited with the funds.

Thank you! I wish there was a way to give you a percentage of the stolen funds that were returned to us!

All thanks to a quick email that I sent you on a whim.

Your work makes a difference in people’s lives. Our church leaders had been worried about this for the past 1¹ / ₂ months. I had trouble sleeping some nights, thinking about how we could tell our little congregation of 180 people that we had been robbed of $ 60,000 – without recourse.

With deep gratitude. ME.

Dear Mr. E.: Glad I could help.

But you should really thank the people at US Bank headquarters who acted with common sense and speed after I contacted them. Sometimes you just have to find the right people.

And your gratitude rewards me enough. Also say a prayer for the people who stole money from your church. I am sure there is a special place in hell for them.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/05/church-gets-good-news-after-dear-john-intervenes-in-bank-fraud-investigation/

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Coronavirus stimulus bill provides relief to retirees

Coronavirus stimulus bill provides relief to retirees

April 5, 2020
My daughter's nonessential work in New York forces her to work in the office

My daughter’s nonessential work in New York forces her to work in the office

April 5, 2020
It's time that billionaires use their billions to save the economy

It’s time that billionaires use their billions to save the economy

April 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *