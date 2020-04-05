Florida county reminds people to keep at least one alligator apart

Now, the leaders of Leon County, Florida, are giving people an interesting visual to help them keep the right distance from others.
“It’s a reminder that during COVID 19, remember to keep at least 1 large alligator between you and everyone at all times,” said Leon County on Facebook.
The coronavirus has infected more than 1.1 million people and killed more than 60,000 worldwide. Florida had more than 11,000 cases and at least 170 deaths on Saturday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
To slow the spread, the authorities are enforcing residence orders and inviting citizens to practice social distancing.
the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention describes social distancing as “staying out of gathering places, avoiding mass gatherings and keeping distance (about 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible”.
In fact, when someone coughs or sneezes, small drops of liquid vaporize through the nose or mouth. If you stand too close, you can breathe in the droplets, which can contain the coronavirus if the coughing person is infected, according to the World Health Organization.
Other ways to view 6 feet imagine two golden retrievers, the width of a medium sedan, a sofa, a dining table or the length of a mattress.
