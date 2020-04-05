Fired workers struggle without social safety net

Now, this scenario is unfolding in real time across the country, exposing America’s worn social safety net for workers to minimum wages and amplifying the drums beat by unions for policies that would do more to protect the working class.

A study done in mid-March for the American Hotel & Lodging Association by Oxford Economics predicted that California would have more job losses linked to the hotel industry (414 069) than any other state, followed by Florida, Texas and New York. (Overall, the American Hotel & Lodging Association estimates that up to 44% of hotel employees have or will lose their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic ).

California union leaders, who have been at the forefront in calling for some of the country’s most progressive policies, hope that the silver lining of this pandemic will convince more Americans than the working poor need more help. This includes the pressure for a national Minimum wage of $ 15 an hour , a movement supported by Biden and Sanders.

“I am very, very worried”

Among those on the brink of financial disaster is Walter Almendarez, who worked for 23 years as a groom in the elegant hallways of the famous Chateau Marmont, the iconic Los Angeles hotel where Charlize Theron and Marion Cotillard were regularly spotted on the patio.

The 43-year-old man earned enough for $ 15.45 an hour and tips to take care of his wife and 7-month-old baby, while helping support his 77-year-old father and son. 67-year-old mother. , who both benefit from social security and live with Almendarez and his wife.

Then the coronavirus swept to California . In early March, Almendarez was invited to take a week’s vacation, then a second. Finally, on March 19, he was dismissed without any guarantee that he would be rehired once the crisis had passed. For now, Almendarez and his wife are trying to make each package of diapers last as long as possible.

Almendarez was one of 2,500 workers who attended a mobile pantry distribution organized by the Los Angeles Federation of Labor last week to pick up a box full of rice, pasta, milk powder and plums. , provided by Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

He was unable to make the payment of the $ 1,500 due Wednesday at the family home in Palmdale. And Tuesday brought his wife new anxiety: he said it was the last day the family had health insurance through his work.

As he waits in this horrific period of uncertainty, Almendarez joins forces with UNITE HERE Local 11, the union that represents many hotel and tourism workers in Los Angeles, to lobby for legislation. city-wide that would require hotel and tourism businesses to hire support workers who they laid off first once the economy recovers.

“I am fighting. I am fighting to help pass a law to protect workers in the hope that when the crisis is over, I can get back to work,” said Mr. Almendarez. But he added: “I’m very, very worried. Honestly, we’re really worried … A baby not have health care ? ”

UNITE HERE Local 11 and the Los Angeles Federation of Labor want to see worker recall laws implemented more widely in Los Angeles and across the country. They believe they could be modeled on a prescription that exists in Los Angeles for hotels in a certain geographic area around LAX Airport (which requires that terminated employees be rehired if the hotel changes ownership), as well that a law on the recall of tourism workers in Santa Monica which was adopted after September 11.

Santa Monica’s order “worked very well – everyone got back to work after September 11 and the tourism industry in Santa Monica did not miss a shot,” said Kurt Petersen, co-chair of UNITE HERE Local 11. “These orders are smart for the industry,” he said, adding that “smart businesses” keep paying people, keeping them on the payroll. Why? Because they hope it will change and they want their workers to be ready to go. “

Petersen noted that his union, which is part of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, represented more than 30,000 workers before the crisis. This month, there will be 500 employees.

“Ninety-five percent of our members are laid off,” said Petersen. “It makes September 11 look like a good time. It is by far the worst tourism industry disaster that has ever happened, certainly in our modern age and I worry about the time it will take to return . “

As workers wait for help from stimulus bill and hope state can quickly process unemployment claims , several said in interviews that they simply did not yet know how they would fare. They saw the fact that the Trump administration agreed to improve unemployment benefits as part of the $ 2 trillion federal stimulus package as a positive sign that there might be bipartisan collaboration on a rescue plan phase four as the nation faces the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Beyond that, the November presidential election and the change it could bring seems far away. Smaller incremental policy changes, like the one envisioned by the Los Angeles City Council, seem potentially more impactful for some in the short term.

In Sanders’ proposal to treat Covid-19 , the Vermont senator argued that large hotel companies or airlines receive government bailouts or loans resulting from Covid-19 must be required to protect and retain their employees. Vermont senator would impose conditions on federal aid to ensure that any business receiving help “does not fire workers, pay workers a living wage, provide equity capital to government, put workers on the boards of ‘corporate administration and not luring consumers’.

Biden’s “emergency action plan to save the economy” argued for speed up aid to businesses who pledge to help workers keep their jobs during the crisis and said he preferred “to make Americans whole for lost hours and wages”. The former vice president also criticized President Trump for refusing to reopen the federal Affordable Care Act market, which could help fired workers find health insurance.

As laid-off hotel workers strategize on how to get out in the short term, they face the fact that the job market has dried up while wondering if it is safe to work everything in California, which is under a stay at home order for everyone except the essential workers.

Almendarez considered raising additional money by helping a neighbor move, but was then too worried that he would risk exposing everyone in his household to the coronavirus.

Francisco Gonzalez, a 39-year-old airport freight driver at LAX, claimed unemployment after his layoff on March 24. He has considered looking for another job, but still wants to return to his old job. And he doesn’t think an industry is immune to the pandemic right now. Even after a brief trip to the grocery store, he noticed that the latex gloves he was wearing were dirty after touching the cart.

“I thought, oh my god, I better throw them out immediately as soon as I get home and wash my hands,” said Gonzalez. “I watch everything I bring into the house. I’m still very worried because the coronavirus could be in the air, not even where all hands touch. It’s crazy. I worry about everything the world in my family, my mom, my brother, everyone in the community and especially my colleagues who put themselves in danger at the terminals (of the airport). “

Gonzalez, who was earning $ 15.25 an hour, continues to check online to find out when an unemployment check might arrive, but there are no signs of deposit yet. His savings could allow him to survive for a few months, he said, “but with food, I’m going to run out.”

He heard about the food distribution organized by the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, but he had no means of transportation to get there.

“I have to eat every day. But I limit myself,” said Gonzalez. He bought a bag of potatoes, rice and beans and some boiled eggs. “Only two bags of tortillas – that’s how I’m worried. When I’m exhausted, that’s where I’m afraid. Because I don’t know what kind of resources I’m going to get.”