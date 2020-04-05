Fired workers struggle without social safety net

Now, this scenario is unfolding in real time across the country, exposing America’s worn social safety net for workers to minimum wages and amplifying the drums beat by unions for policies that would do more to protect the working class.
“I am very, very worried”
Among those on the brink of financial disaster is Walter Almendarez, who worked for 23 years as a groom in the elegant hallways of the famous Chateau Marmont, the iconic Los Angeles hotel where Charlize Theron and Marion Cotillard were regularly spotted on the patio.
The 43-year-old man earned enough for $ 15.45 an hour and tips to take care of his wife and 7-month-old baby, while helping support his 77-year-old father and son. 67-year-old mother. , who both benefit from social security and live with Almendarez and his wife.
He was unable to make the payment of the $ 1,500 due Wednesday at the family home in Palmdale. And Tuesday brought his wife new anxiety: he said it was the last day the family had health insurance through his work.
As he waits in this horrific period of uncertainty, Almendarez joins forces with UNITE HERE Local 11, the union that represents many hotel and tourism workers in Los Angeles, to lobby for legislation. city-wide that would require hotel and tourism businesses to hire support workers who they laid off first once the economy recovers.
UNITE HERE Local 11 and the Los Angeles Federation of Labor want to see worker recall laws implemented more widely in Los Angeles and across the country. They believe they could be modeled on a prescription that exists in Los Angeles for hotels in a certain geographic area around LAX Airport (which requires that terminated employees be rehired if the hotel changes ownership), as well that a law on the recall of tourism workers in Santa Monica which was adopted after September 11.
Santa Monica’s order “worked very well – everyone got back to work after September 11 and the tourism industry in Santa Monica did not miss a shot,” said Kurt Petersen, co-chair of UNITE HERE Local 11. “These orders are smart for the industry,” he said, adding that “smart businesses” keep paying people, keeping them on the payroll. Why? Because they hope it will change and they want their workers to be ready to go. “
Petersen noted that his union, which is part of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, represented more than 30,000 workers before the crisis. This month, there will be 500 employees.
“Ninety-five percent of our members are laid off,” said Petersen. “It makes September 11 look like a good time. It is by far the worst tourism industry disaster that has ever happened, certainly in our modern age and I worry about the time it will take to return . “
Beyond that, the November presidential election and the change it could bring seems far away. Smaller incremental policy changes, like the one envisioned by the Los Angeles City Council, seem potentially more impactful for some in the short term.
As laid-off hotel workers strategize on how to get out in the short term, they face the fact that the job market has dried up while wondering if it is safe to work everything in California, which is under a stay at home order for everyone except the essential workers.
Almendarez considered raising additional money by helping a neighbor move, but was then too worried that he would risk exposing everyone in his household to the coronavirus.
Francisco Gonzalez, a 39-year-old airport freight driver at LAX, claimed unemployment after his layoff on March 24. He has considered looking for another job, but still wants to return to his old job. And he doesn’t think an industry is immune to the pandemic right now. Even after a brief trip to the grocery store, he noticed that the latex gloves he was wearing were dirty after touching the cart.
“I thought, oh my god, I better throw them out immediately as soon as I get home and wash my hands,” said Gonzalez. “I watch everything I bring into the house. I’m still very worried because the coronavirus could be in the air, not even where all hands touch. It’s crazy. I worry about everything the world in my family, my mom, my brother, everyone in the community and especially my colleagues who put themselves in danger at the terminals (of the airport). “
Gonzalez, who was earning $ 15.25 an hour, continues to check online to find out when an unemployment check might arrive, but there are no signs of deposit yet. His savings could allow him to survive for a few months, he said, “but with food, I’m going to run out.”
He heard about the food distribution organized by the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, but he had no means of transportation to get there.
“I have to eat every day. But I limit myself,” said Gonzalez. He bought a bag of potatoes, rice and beans and some boiled eggs. “Only two bags of tortillas – that’s how I’m worried. When I’m exhausted, that’s where I’m afraid. Because I don’t know what kind of resources I’m going to get.”
