Fauci: US struggles to control coronavirus, says otherwise would be wrong

“Are you saying, doctor, despite the deaths we can see, that mitigation works and that you have this epidemic under control?” Asked Margaret Brennan of CBS in Fauci.

“I will not say that we have it under control, Margaret. It would be a false statement. We are having trouble controlling it, and that is the problem at hand,” replied Fauci.

He continued: “What is important is that what you see is an increase in new cases, which then start to flatten. But the end result of that, you don’t see it for days or weeks.”