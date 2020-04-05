Fauci: US struggles to control coronavirus, says otherwise would be wrong

by April 5, 2020 Top News
Dr. Anthony Fauci: "I don't understand why" each state has not issued a residence order

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans in a CBS interview that “it’s going to be a bad week” coming because there is an escalation of cases, but that “within about a week” the number of cases should start to stabilize.

“Are you saying, doctor, despite the deaths we can see, that mitigation works and that you have this epidemic under control?” Asked Margaret Brennan of CBS in Fauci.

“I will not say that we have it under control, Margaret. It would be a false statement. We are having trouble controlling it, and that is the problem at hand,” replied Fauci.

He continued: “What is important is that what you see is an increase in new cases, which then start to flatten. But the end result of that, you don’t see it for days or weeks.”

Fauci said it was crucial that the coronavirus was “globally under control”, otherwise it could become a seasonal problem. He also said that efforts to obtain a vaccine and the start of clinical trials would hopefully mean that the United States would be better prepared in the event of a resurgence of the virus.

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 312,000 known cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, and more than 8,500 people died, according to a count by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/bE4fyMhdR_w/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Stores are scrambling to get masks for their employees. it is not an easy task

Stores are scrambling to get masks for their employees. it is not an easy task

April 5, 2020
CNN's Jake Tapper to Trump: "Mr. President, what's the plan?

CNN’s Jake Tapper to Trump: “Mr. President, what’s the plan?

April 5, 2020
The National Democratic Convention could be a “virtual” event

The National Democratic Convention could be a “virtual” event

April 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *