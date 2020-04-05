Esper says Pentagon has deployed “many” fans from Defense stocks

“Many of these ventilators deployed with USNS Comfort and Mercy in New York and (Los Angeles), respectively. They are with our field hospitals. We have several field hospitals deployed in New York, Seattle, New -Orléans and Dallas. And then we’ve provided several hundred more that are prepositioned and ready to go, especially when it comes to New York when they are needed, “Esper told CNN’s Jake Tapper on” State of the Union “.

CNN reported last week that despite its commitment to transfer 2,000 ventilators into military stocks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Social Services to fight the pandemic, the Pentagon had not sent any because agencies either did not request them or provide a shipment. location, according to the Pentagon’s senior logistics official.

Esper, asked by Tapper on Sunday how many promised fans the department still has in his possession, said the Pentagon is “probably sitting on a few hundred.”

“But we are sitting on them in a sense that they are ready to ship when they are needed. Once HHS runs out of stock,” he said.