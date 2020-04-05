Dr. Fauci is now a bobblehead, and part of each sale will go towards the production of medical masks for health workers

Fauci, the country’s foremost expert on infectious diseases, has long been celebrated in the medical world. But Fauci gained an audience beyond the medical world and became a celebrity overnight thanks to his appearances during briefings on the White House coronavirus.

“Americans, including us, fell in love with Dr. Fauci and his straightforward and straightforward approach in providing us with the medical facts and advice we need in these unprecedented times,” said museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar, at CNN.

“We think bobbleheads are the ultimate honor and after seeing the donuts, socks and shirts representing Dr. Fauci, we knew we had to make it a bobblehead.”

Fauci, 79, is the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, appointed in 1984 to the post . He has advised several presidents, Democrats and Republicans, and played a critical role in the government’s response to the AIDS epidemic. His work with the Coronavirus Task Force has once again brought it to the forefront of public attention. He was not afraid to speak out at White House briefings, sometimes even correcting President Trump. It has gained fans across the country and Twitter lights up with #whereisfauci if it doesn’t show up for a briefing. Other companies across the country quickly gained fame from Fauci and plaster him on food, candles and clothes. The 7 inch Dr. Fauci bobbleheads cost $ 25 and are available for pre-order. They should be shipped in July. A portion of each sale will be used to produce personal protective equipment for health workers on the front line of the fight against coronavirus The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $ 5 to the American Hospital Association for each Fauci bobblehead sold to raise funds for the 100 million mask challenge Sklar said he hopes bobbleheads will give people around the world something to smile about during this time of chaos. “I think everyone is looking for ways to help our fellow citizens during this pandemic, and we wanted to do something that would make a difference,” said Sklar. “If we could get our masks or fans out of the factory, we would do it in the blink of an eye.”

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/ztSNh8mNNy0/index.html