Deaths from coronavirus slowing in Italy as critical care patients decline

The number of patients with coronavirus in intensive care abandoned for the first time in Italy Saturday, as the country also hosted its smallest daily increase in deaths in two weeks.

Officials in one of the hardest-hit countries attributed its tight lockdown, which had been going on for almost a month, to encouraging trends and underscored the need for residents to continue staying indoors.

“This is important news because it allows our hospitals to breathe,” said civil protection manager Angelo Borelli during a daily press briefing on the virus.

Italy reported 681 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 15,632. This was the smallest daily increase since March 23 after the outbreak started on February 21.

The number of patients in severely overcrowded intensive care units fell from 74 people to 3,994 from 4,068 on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has dropped from 119,827 to 124,632, but officials say they have managed to stabilize the increase, hoping that a decline will follow soon.

Countries like Italy and Spain have taken strict social distancing measures compared to New York, according to new data from Google.

In New York State, the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic, pedestrian traffic in public parks has decreased by 47% and commuters at public transit stations have decreased by 68%.

Italy and Spain registered drops of around 90% in these spaces, the tech giant discovered.

But some feared that during the first signs of progress, and as Easter approached, more Italians had started to flout the order of refuge on the spot in the country, with groups of people spotted on social networks strolling through some of its main cities.

“Some images posted on social networks, which show a slackening of the behavior of certain people – fortunately only a few – should not be taken as an example, they should be deplored,” said Domenico Arcuri, the government’s special commissioner in charge to oversee the coronavirus crisis. .

“We cannot get the idea that we have already arrived at the time of returning to normal,” he said.

