Covid-19 Pandemic: Emergency Doctor Describes Severe Medical Shortages In New York

Sun, originally from New York, documented his trip to CNN over the course of a week.

“We don’t have enough N95 masks. Some are completely exhausted. Some don’t even have gowns,” he said. “You can put me in the same emergency room and I would witness the same exact evolution of chaos.”

“In my particular emergency department, we have a demarcated area for Covid and suspected positive patients, but due to lack of space, they are all housed together, which is a big problem for infection control, “said Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, President of the New York State Nurses Association.

Sun has used social media to alert the public to the danger to health care professionals in New York hospitals. Throughout the crisis, he updated his Instagram story daily with dispatches from the trenches of this pandemic.

“I can speak on behalf of all my colleagues in this fight that you are never really sure what will happen in the future, especially when it will take you about five to eight days to catch it and develop symptoms “, did he declare. . “And we can’t really test unless you have symptoms, given the lack of test kits and (PPE) provided by the highest officials.”

For weeks, doctors across the country have been emphasizing the importance of increased testing to understand the true scope of the spread of the coronavirus. But Sun warns that going to the emergency room just for a coronavirus test could be a life-threatening decision.

“Testing is so necessary to contain this spread. We have to filter everyone out, but also, it’s not about what you do, but how you do it,” said Sun. “Because let’s say you didn’t have Covid-19. And then you come to the emergency room for a test, and then we test you. It’s going to be negative, no.

“And then, a person sitting next to you coughs in the face because you are in the emergency room. And then two to three days later, you receive a telephone call on this test that you had two or three days ago. It’s negative. Then you hug grandma, then grandma gets Covid-19. And then two to three weeks later I bring her to life. It’s yours, right? sense to come to the ER because of the risk of cross contamination. “

Only those who can’t speak a full sentence without losing their breath should go to the emergency room, Sun said. Otherwise, watch for symptoms from your home.

After finishing a 10 am to 2 am shift on March 27, an exhausted sun caught a carpool home and reflected on another intense night.

“Today was just a sign that things are getting worse. I have killed about three people in the first six hours,” he said. One was really sad. (He) waited a few days for a bed, and he was too full upstairs so he stayed in the emergency room, and from Covid-19, he just lost his pulse. We worked on him for an hour, then he died. “

Despite the enormous obstacles that await him, Sun is attached to the oath he took as a doctor to treat the sick.

“It’s still New York, and the lights are still on,” he said, looking out the window on the way home. “It is a sign that things will continue, if we continue to fight.”