Covering the coronavirus pandemic: CNN correspondents explain how we got here

CNN journalists have covered this unprecedented story from around the world from the start. Three months since we heard the first whispers of a strange respiratory disease emerging in China, here is the story of a story – of those who have witnessed and reported it firsthand.

On the last day of 2019, the World Health Organization was notified of a pneumonia-like illness in the central city of Wuhan in China. According to Wuhan Municipal Health, the cases occur between December 12 and December 29. The new decade begins with the Chinese authorities closing the wholesale market for Huanan Seafood on January 1; health officials suspect that wild animals sold in the market could be the source of the virus.

David Culver, CNN international correspondent, based in Beijing: At the beginning, it was last year that … we had the first word of something going on in Wuhan. I think my first reaction was, “Well, where’s Wuhan?”

Dr Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent: I received messages from colleagues at the National Academy of Medicine [in the US], basically saying, “Red flag. Be on the lookout.” And after covering many of these types of pandemics around the world, my antenna immediately rose. It was just at the start of it all. No one knew exactly where it was going at that time, but that is when we really started to pay attention.

Nectar Gan, CNN Digital Reporter, based in Hong Kong: People were very nervous, watching this mysterious pneumonia develop across the border in China. I remember that at the beginning of January, the Hong Kong hospital authorities had already started to register all suspected cases – essentially, people who went to Wuhan and returned to Hong Kong with either fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms, and it was playing the news every day.

Culver: It was a slow evolution as to exactly what was going on and how serious it was. And the initial report was about this market, this seafood market, really, which apparently sold wildlife illegally and that was the real concern. And so, after the January 1 shutdown, we thought, “Well, maybe that was the end.” Obviously, this was not the case.

“A new virus”

On January 5, China confirms that the respiratory cases are neither SARS nor MERS; two days later, the country’s authorities declare that it is a new coronavirus. WHO originally named it 2019-nCov.

Gan: It was basically a new virus that no one has seen or known before, so that’s when we decided, okay, it’s time to publish a story to let the world know about this mysterious virus that makes China and certainly Hong Kong very nervous.

Kristie Lu Stout, CNN International anchor and correspondent, based in Hong Kong: Hong Kong is home to world-class infectious disease experts and they have been stumped. They did not know what it was. But even then, there were a lot of concerns here in Hong Kong because, of course, the people here remember exactly the scars of the SARS epidemic almost two decades ago and what the SARS epidemic has done to the community here.

“We have to get you out of there”

The first death reported was a 61-year-old man in Wuhan, announced on January 11. A second person dies during the week. At the same time, two travel-related cases are reported in Thailand and Japan. In mid-January, a CNN team prepares to visit the Wuhan epicenter. On January 21, the day before the team’s arrival, the first case on American soil was announced in Washington State.

Culver: When we decided to go down to Wuhan, we really planned to stay there for a few days. We registered on [January 22] and we focused on collecting as much as possible the first day we were there. We went to the outskirts of the market. We went to the infectious disease hospital, aware and careful not to come too close to expose ourselves.

For me, the moment that struck was a 3:30 am phone call from our main producer in Beijing. And it was an emergency in his voice, “Wuhan is locked out. We need to get you out of there.” And we only had a few hours to act.

Wuhan locked out

On January 22, following reports that the death toll had risen to 17, Wuhan announced a “temporary” closure of the stations and the airport to prevent people from leaving. A city of 11 million inhabitants is suddenly blocked.

Culver: The team mobilized very quickly. We were able to go to a station in Wuhan, and we looked around and realized that it seemed to be the same concern and urgency that hundreds of other people were experiencing. By that time, it was 4:00 a.m. I looked around and said to myself, “This is much more serious than I originally thought.”

Julia Chatterley, CNN Business Anchor, based in New York: I was in Davos, Switzerland (for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum), and the conversation changed in the space of one to two days, from business and climate to coronavirus and what … we have heard from China. There had been some deaths, I think, at that time. And people were wondering if this could be the second round of SARS, the same one we saw in 2002. Even at this point, we had no idea what we were going to see.

Sara Sidner, CNN correspondent, based in Los Angeles: What really struck me when I knew it was a dangerous and deadly virus was when you saw the streets of Wuhan completely empty. Then when we heard the news that the doctor who had revealed the fact that it was happening he is dead. I thought, okay, it's really a different thing. We are not talking about the flu, we are not even talking about H1N1 or SARS.

“Surge of anger”

The doctor is Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan. As early as December, before Wuhan’s health authorities even announced the epidemic, he had tried to alert his colleagues and friends on social media.

Culver: I think a lot about the story of Dr. Li Wenliang … I think the reason he became such a national figure here and a hero in some cases is because he didn't want to be a hero. He was a guy who just wanted to let his friends and relatives know, "Hey, something's going on. It could be like SARS. I'm not sure, but just be careful." And it was shared and made public very quickly and it caused him a lot of problems. The police berated him. They brought him up, basically said, "You shouldn't spread these rumors." And he went back to work … he was exposed to it and he caught it, and he killed it pretty quickly.

Gan: We spoke to Dr. Li Wenliang at the end of January, while he was lying on his intensive care bed, trying to fight the coronavirus in him, but we really didn’t expect him to die in about one week. He told us he was recovering. I remember watching Chinese social media and the outpouring of anger, grief was something I hadn’t seen in recent years. It was simply unprecedented.

Culver: I think what’s so alarming about him is a 34 year old guy. He’s a young man, he really didn’t want this attention. I just wanted to help his friends and keep them on the lookout for what could be a dangerous virus – and even the Supreme Court here in China acknowledged that his warning was not reprimanded, but rather made public and perhaps argued, things could have been much different.

The virus is spreading

As January becomes February, more and more cases begin to appear outside of mainland China. On February 4, the Japanese Ministry of Health reported 10 positive cases aboard a cruise ship in Yokohama Bay.

Will Ripley, CNN international correspondent, based in Hong Kong: When I arrived here in Japan in early February, the big story was the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. There were 3,700 people on board, and once they started testing the coronavirus, the number of cases increased from tens to hundreds. And for a while, it was the largest group of coronavirus cases outside of mainland China.

I think at that time I realized how infectious, contagious and dangerous this virus is, especially when people on the cruise ship started to die. We observed in real time how a government attempt to contain this virus failed.

Culver: Go to social media and see that people in Europe or the United States were very calm about the situation and go to gyms and go to restaurants and crowded spaces – to me it was a little shocking to see that knowing what could potentially go their way.

Italy the epicenter

Not only is he heading for them, he’s already there. It quickly becomes clear that Italy is the epicenter of Europe. On February 25, in an attempt to contain the spread, the Lombardy region of the country issued a complete foreclosure of some 100,000 people. In Spain, cities like Madrid are not far behind.

Ben wedeman, CNN’s main international correspondent, based in Beirut: We were in front of a cafe [in northern Italy] and there were young students who were clearly out of school. They were university students sitting around the last few drinks before the bar closed. And they were completely relaxed about it. They said, “We are young, we have nothing to fear.”

beer: It breaks my heart to see the situation in Wuhan being repeated elsewhere in communities in Italy, in Spain, even in the United States at the moment. We have reported the horrors suffered by medical personnel in Wuhan with not enough beds, not enough respirators, not enough protective equipment. The warnings were there.

Wedeman: Numbers [in Italy] really started to skyrocket, and the lockout area has become the entire country of over 60 million people. And I think it was then that it became clear that it was not a local problem in some towns and villages. It was a problem all over the country, all over Europe and now all over the world.

U.S. records first death

On February 29, the United States recorded its first death from the virus. The patient is in Washington State; the epidemic appears to be a cluster in a nursing home in Kirkland, near Seattle.

Sidner: I arrived in Kirkland about a week after discovering that someone had died from the coronavirus, not just one person, but that there were several people with some sort of terrible respiratory problem inside. a nursing home at the Life Care Center. Everything went wrong in a few hours, in one case, one of the nurses told us. The way she described it was that it was like a battlefield. And on this battlefield, you didn’t have a lot of equipment, you had almost no help, and you didn’t have the time.

Wedeman: A year ago, I was Syria covering the final battle against Daesh, and you could see that the enemy is there. The danger is there, bullets and bombs are flying in this direction this direction. With this story, it’s invisible. You can’t see the germs spreading. It’s a whole new level of danger, of risk involved.

Gupta: I think it’s really hard to compare what’s going on right now with just about any story I’ve covered in the last 20 years. When you cover conflicts and cover natural disasters, even if we realize it, there is always this feeling that the people at home who are not directly affected by this, may not pay as much attention. With this, you know that everyone has been affected. Everyone pays attention. And everyone now lives a life fundamentally different from that of a few months ago.

Chatterley: There is nothing you can compare this experience to. At the heart of the health crisis is the ripple effect that is being created. It is a world story. This has created an economic crisis in the countries that are trying to manage this, a deliberate economic crisis try to remove and restrict those who suffer from coronavirus, and of course the deaths that we see going up all over the world.

Declared pandemic

The World Health Organization declares that the new coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic on March 11. In the United States, cases have spread beyond Washington, particularly New York. The stock market is experiencing historic lows. Health professionals continue to sound the alarm, citing a dangerous lack of available ventilators, protective equipment and tests – the same messages that came from Wuhan in late January.

Gupta: With hindsight, there are always things that escape us. What we should have done, in terms of provision of hospital beds, in terms of provision of intensive care beds, in terms of provision of ventilators, in terms of provision of Individual protection.

It will be a big question why we haven’t done these things. We knew it was going to happen. We have not done enough basic public health strategies to start keeping people away and start reducing the spread of this virus. This was all amplified by the fact that we did not have good tests [the United States] early. The reality is that by the time we started doing serious testing, it had already been several weeks – up to six weeks since the virus had really spread without control.

A glimmer of hope

Even as the crisis continues, lessons are emerging from countries around the world, such as South Korea, where rapid and continuous testing has produced very different prospects than places like the United States. Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope begins to shine in Wuhan, China, the place where it all started, as the city announces its intention to lift its lockdown on April 8, more than two months after it was first closed.

Gan: Wuhan will never be the same after going through what he went through. For its 11 million people, their lives have changed forever. So we keep saying that things are gradually returning to normal in China. I think maybe in some cases it is true, but I think that at the heart of the crisis in Wuhan, there is no longer any normalcy to return to.

Ripley: Never before in my 20 years of journalism have I covered a story with this level of global impact. Almost everyone in the world experiences the same thing, and this kind of situation has the potential to divide us, but it also has the potential to bring us together. And I hope that the latter will happen.

I hope we can all get out of it after we have experienced something together and gain common ground and mutual understanding and, hopefully, mutual respect.

Chatterley: We will pass through. Anyway, as long as it is, we will get there. The human mind is the most powerful thing.