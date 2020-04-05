Coronavirus still not at the top despite record deaths in New York: Cuomo

The coronavirus has killed more people across New York in a single day than ever before – and the worst is yet to come, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned on Saturday.

The death toll in the state has exceeded 3,500 – including almost 2,000 in New York – “an unprecedented increase” of 630 lives lost in 24 hours, Cuomo said in an early briefing.

The number of people infected across the state has jumped from nearly 11,000 to over 113,000 – including more than 63,000 in the Big Apple, accounting for more than 1,900 deaths.

But as troubling as the numbers are, the “peak” of the crisis – the point where the numbers peaked and then started to wane – remains about a week, said the governor.

“I call it the mountain top battle because that’s what it’s going to be,” said Cuomo.

“I want to go to the other side of this summit and slide along this mountain.”

Current mathematical models project the peak four to 14 days, but whatever, “we are not yet ready for the climax,” in terms of beds, staff and equipment, including fans, he said. -he adds.

President Trump promised welcome relief on Saturday – 1,000 military doctors and nurses who will help treat the sick in New York City, where the streets were desperately empty, lined with shops.

Yet Trump continued: “It will probably be the hardest week between this week and next week,” said the president, as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States reached 305,000 and the total number nationwide deaths exceeded 8,300.

Meanwhile, only 14,520 people have officially recovered across the country.

“There will be a lot of deaths, unfortunately,” warned the president.

The increasing deaths cause a delay in the crematoria of the region, forcing the members of the family who could not even be at the bedside of their loved ones to wait ten days or more for the remains.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said John Vincent Scalia, whose Staten Island funeral home has seen 19 cases of COVID-19 in the past few weeks, and it’s not over. “We organized 50 funerals at the World Trade Center, but I never experienced anything like that.”

The city remains the hardest hit in the entire state – the epicenter of the epicenter – but a surge is seen on Long Island.

Nassau has more than 13,000 cases, a jump of 1,300 from Friday.

Suffolk has more than 11,000 cases, 1,200 jumps from Friday.

“The change is undeniable,” said Cuomo, calling Long Island the state’s newest COVID-19 hotspot.

Meanwhile, more than 11,000 infected people were hospitalized in the Big Apple, but there were only 500 ventilators to spare across the state on Saturday noon.

The mayor of Blasio said the city alone needs at least 400 or it will run out on Sunday.

GM and Ford rushed to make thousands more, but health experts told the Washington Post this may be too little, too late, given the expected delivery dates – between mid-April and mid-May.

Fortunately, the immediate donations of essential respiratory equipment are pledged by an unlikely assortment of sources – from China to Oregon.

The founders of billionaire Alibaba, Joe Tsai – owner of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center – and Jack Ma, are providing 1,000 fans that the Chinese government will fly to JFK later on Saturday, Cuomo said.

“This is a big problem and it will make a significant difference for us,” said Cuomo.

A second shipment of 140 fans is traveling to New York from Oregon, the governor said, calling the donation “astonishing and unexpected”. He added: “140 fans will make the difference.”

A total of 85,000 health workers have so far responded to calls for volunteers to help New York, said Cuomo, including 22,000 from outside the state.

On Pier 90 on the west side of Manhattan, where the 1,000-bed US Navy Comfort ship is docked, several ambulances came and went throughout the day on Saturday, but the Post did not learn only 24 patients on board.

Several were COVID-19 patients mistakenly brought to the ship, which was to treat only cases other than coronaviruses, reported Fox News.

The infection flooded the cops and thieves. Across the city, 251 detainees out of a total population of 4,300 have been infected, officials said.

The NYPD reported that they were working to catch socially distant offenders across the city.

More than a dozen revelers were arrested at Mango Jamaican Cuisine in the Bronx on Friday evening, and a savage Facebook video showed Brooklyn teens fighting in front of an apartment in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

“It’s like‘ World War Z ’t-shirts!” yelled a voice behind the camera.

Additional reporting by Olivia Bensimon, Larry Celona, ​​Rosemary Misdary, Georgett Roberts, Julia Marsh and Mary Kay Linge