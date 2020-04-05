Coronavirus patients in New York mistakenly taken to USNS Comfort

Several patients infected with COVID-19 were mistakenly brought onto the hospital ship USNS Comfort, according to a new report released on Saturday,

On Friday, “less than five” infected patients were transferred to the ship. an official told Fox News.

The 1,000-bed US Navy ship, which docked at Pier 90 on the west side of Manhattan after arriving on Monday, is intended only for trauma patients.

Anyone sent to USNS Comfort should be tested for coronavirus, but until boarding the ship, infected patients only completed a questionnaire and had their temperature tested. which did not indicate they were positive, according to Fox News.

Swab tests returned positive a few hours later, but the risk to the hospital ship’s crew was “low,” as the new patients were isolated under existing protocols, the health center reported. .

The patients arrived from the Javits Center, which has been converted into a 3,000-bed field hospital that authorizes patients with coronavirus. They were brought back there Saturday morning to continue their treatment, the outlet reported.

The blunder is the reason why the US Navy ship – which currently has only 24 patients – did not want to fill the 1,000 beds on board too quickly because of the risk of virus contamination, said a site official.