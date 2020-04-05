Coronavirus NYC: High School Students Turn To College Virtual Tours Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) – In these uncertain times, high schools in the region have moved to online distance learning, with many final year activities canceled, postponed or in limbo.

But social isolation also has an impact on high school seniors who are trying to decide which college to attend next fall.

The script has been changed for the 2020 class, and as seniors adjust to the new standard during their final months of high school, choosing a university has become more difficult as student days and campus visits have been canceled.

Teddy Theodoris is a student at Cold Spring Harbor High School and joined the University of Wisconsin, which he visited in January. But many of those who waited until the end to make their choice are not so fortunate.

Prospective students spend more time browsing the materials they receive, browsing college websites and making virtual tours that many schools offer online.

Some students even find that they use this time to their advantage to do more in-depth research on schools.

