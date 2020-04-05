Coronavirus in Minnesota: Third Hotel Welcomes Homeless People into Isolated Spaces – WCCO

At least two hotels in the twin cities have recently started to accommodate homeless people, in order to remove them from their former living environment where the spread of COVID-19 would have been more likely.

Hennepin County officials say that in one of these hotels, 37 people were isolated with flu-like symptoms. Since then, 19 of them have recovered, while 18 will remain isolated until they become asymptomatic. None have tested positive for COVID-19.

Throughout all of this, Metro Transit bus drivers are transporting more and more homeless people to hotels.

On Friday, the county announced that a third hotel has dedicated isolation spaces for the homeless.

The new site is specifically aimed at people who are awaiting test results or who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Since April 1, five residents have already moved into new areas of the hotel. County officials said Friday that none had tested positive, but two are still waiting for their test results to come back.

The plan is to continue working with homeless shelters and health professionals to identify healthy, but especially high-risk people who are living homeless.

In total, 233 high-risk residents have been moved from collective shelters to hotel sites, including 153 elderly people and 80 other high-risk residents, according to a statement.