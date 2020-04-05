Coronavirus death rate in New Orleans is double that of New York

New Orleans has become one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots, with a per capita mortality rate double that of New York, according to a disturbing new report.

Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said that the parish of Orléans, which includes the Big Easy, saw a coronavirus mortality rate of 37.93 per 100,000 people on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, the death rate for the Big Apple was 18.86 per 100,000 people, the newspaper reported.

Louisiana reported more than 12,400 cases on Sunday and the death toll has climbed more than 400, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state is second behind New York in the number of deaths per capita, the newspaper reported.

According to the report, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards attributed his state’s worrying death rates to the prevalence of other health problems among residents. The state has high rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and kidney disease.

“We have more than our fair share of people with the comorbidities that make them particularly vulnerable,” said Edwards at the point of sale.

Dr. Alex Billioux, who is the state’s head of public health, said he has taken drastic measures, such as increasing tests, to prevent Louisiana from becoming the next Italy, which has made more than 15 000 dead.

“We are all watching the video of what is happening in countries like Italy. We really, really, really hope that we are doing what we have to do so that we don’t get on this path, ”said Billioux at the point of sale. “At the end of this epidemic, every family will be affected.”