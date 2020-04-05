Coronavirus break reminded us that sport on TV was better

While I’m here under house arrest, trying to kill time before it kills me, I realize it’s not just about sport. The pandemic has only added to the intrigue: why so many good questions than good answers?

It is not only the managers of the MLB who withdraw the relief launchers after having hit the side on 10 pitches, but national and international episodes which generate blank looks in exchange for good questions.

Last week in Amsterdam, someone apparently took advantage of the coronavirus to steal a Van Gogh from the eponymous but closed city museum.

And now?

Does the thief publish it on eBay? “For sale: Original painting by Vincent Van Gogh. Vintage completed in 1888, the beginning of its “Speak Up, Can’t Hear You” period. Best offer over $ 15 million. The auction ends Thursday noon. Shipping, handling negotiable. Please, no Interpol. “

Or maybe it can go on sale in an exhibition of works of art for sale for a chain link fence at a gas station, among these works with black faux velvet backgrounds depicting a naked woman riding a unicorn. “Uh, Claude, how much for the Van Gogh?”

Where do you find an intermediary to close a Van Gogh?

As always, a sharp drop in the stock markets, like that of last week caused by the pandemic, was described by Wall Street as “correction”. Does this mean that brokers first gave investors bad advice based on bad information, no mention of a correction?

So how is it that when the market goes up, nobody identifies the push as “incorrect”? Or is it another “burglary that went wrong”?

And then, we come back to watching “vintage” retransmissions of sports, decades old. This came with two coherent realities:

1) None is in high definition. 2) all offer the best sleek full screen views of the games. No scrolling ads and repetitive information, no corners filled with statistics and other distractions designed to be fully taken care of by morons. Just the games.

It’s crazy, I know, but that’s how they did it.

Yes, years before the technological progress we “enjoy” – the genre that is supposed to improve our appreciation of what we watch – television has in fact achieved its main purpose. Television intentionally tried to show the games live and full screen.

Crowd fire, if any, rarely happened, unlike after each throw. These former callers seemed cursed by intrinsic standards that told them that people who were already watching the game did not log in to see an endless collection of shots of other people watching the game.

Late in tight basketball games, no one was distracted by irrelevant live play statistics attesting to the number of head changes and the number of “dots in the paint” scored by each team – even if the lay – breakaway ups were recorded as “points in the paint.”

Football matches were to be considered, say, football matches. No unnecessary or misleading efficiency calculation of the red zone and the third drop. The escaped were called “escaped”. And those old TV broadcasts have also kept the screen virtually free of everything else except live football.

So we have to ask ourselves if executives, producers and television directors of the last few days, perhaps subject to the same house arrest restrictions as we have, have watched and come to a similar conclusion. Could they now realize that progress means better, no different? Better not mean loaded with even more artificial additives?

I doubt. I guess this period is more likely to be used to plan more ways to obstruct your vision, to further defeat the main goal of live sports TV. Otherwise, one of the networks would have tried common sense by now.

So, just more good questions looking for good answers. How much do you want for this Monet?

National coronavirus epidemic creates new type of match cage

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves many of us trying to separate meaning from nonsense, the stridence of our political warriors has begun to imitate unrestricted cage fighting and pre-combat rituals in which opponents throw each other, as if they are not already programmed to fight.

The shameful game of viral blame, Democrats against Republicans, left against right, seems particularly insidious (and childish) in that if one side could conclusively prove that someone else knew how bad it was – deadly, endlessly destructive – it would, however, be determined to keep it a secret, he or she should be charged with genocide.

But there is no such American culprit, so the two sides try to encourage us to believe that the other side is more guilty than the other, so the demands for healing have been doubled by calls to the neck of the on the other hand, a holy war between the losers.

Good life or common death – and good faith – has been sacrificed for the most ridiculous and harmful form of politics that cable television networks can feast on.

And if the day arrives when a scientist discovers a cure or, at the very least, a treatment limiting the viruses significantly, the first question asked will be: “Are you a Republican or a Democrat?”

Now back to the cage games.

Sam Tolkoff, a sports legend from New York, from high school and college basketball at the Borscht belt, died last Saturday at 93 years old.

Known as “Mr. T “, he was the 35-year-old basketball coach of his alma mater, the James Monroe High of the Bronx. Barely 35!

It was just for beginners. For more than 20 years, Tolkoff became director of operations at Brown’s Hotel. As Monroe’s baseball coach, he introduced the Mets to one of his children, Ed Kranepool. After the Second World War, he played the leader in the LIU teams of Clair Bee. Years later, he was assistant hoop coach at Fordham.

Tolkoff’s friends were Jerry Lewis, Arthur Ashe and another Monroe man, Hank Greenberg. He may have survived his fame, but for more than 70 years, Tolkoff cast a giant shadow.

No taste on the Gattis podcast

Not so long ago, professional athletes speaking to the media or microphones would do their best to keep it clean. Now they see it as an opportunity to be vulgar. Former Astros catcher Evan Gattis last week loaded F-bombs during a podcast. At 33, he doesn’t know any better.

Various viruses: Alan Whitney, long-missing editor of New York, posted a poster in the men’s room that said, “Employees have to work before they wash their hands.”

Of course, Mike Francesa, transparent as always, wants to threaten and get rid of the Funhouse Twitter account (@backaftathis). They regularly nail him to each word of his own claims and claims. Thereafter, Francesa and WFAN can no longer lose overpowering bands. I have known this man behind the wheel for several years. Francesa and FAN would be wise to try to censor him – he runs an honest ship.