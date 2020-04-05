Corona beer stops production during coronavirus pandemic

A brand that became known to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic because of its name announced this week that it is temporarily suspending operations. The production of Corona beer is now on hold as it is considered a “non-core business”.

Grupo Modelo, the company that produces Corona beer, announced the Twitter On Thursday, it will stop brewing drinks from Sunday after the Mexican government declares the breweries non-essential. The brewer, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said it was already cutting production.

The Mexican government said on Tuesday health emergency, ordering the suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country exceeded 1600 on Saturday, with at least 60 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reports.

In its announcement, Grupo Modelo seemed to argue that beer should be considered essential under the aegis of agricultural businesses. The company said that more than 15,000 families benefit from growing malted barley each year and that 800,000 grocers depend on the sale of beer for about 40% of their income.

Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q – Grupo Modelo MX (@GrupoModelo_MX) April 3, 2020

Grupo Modelo said it had followed strict safety and health measures and would be willing for 75% of its staff to work from home to “guarantee the supply of beer” if the government changes notices and confirms that beer is an essential agro-industrial product.

The brewer also announced that it was donating 300,000 antibacterial disinfectants produced from beer – a trend that is gaining popularity among distilleries. He plans to announce new actions to contribute to relief efforts in the coming days.

At the start of the pandemic, some consumers mistakenly associated Corona beer with the virus, with an increase in the number of Google searches for “Corona beer virus” and “Beer virus”. And according to investigation, 38% of American beer drinkers said in late February that they would not buy Corona “under any circumstances” at the moment – but among regular Corona drinkers, only 4% said the same.

However, 14% of Corona drinkers admitted that they would not order the brand in a public place, according to the survey. At the time, 16% of beer drinkers surveyed did not know if Corona beer was linked to the virus.

However, Constellation Brands, which oversees the company’s beer in the United States, said sales were unaffected by the virus, CNN reports. “We think consumers, by and large, understand that there is no connection between the virus and our beer / business,” a spokesperson for Constellation Brands told CBS MoneyWatch. January, long before the virus reaches the United States