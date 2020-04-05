Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami with coronavirus patients

This ends a trip that started on March 5 in Chile and was scheduled to end on March 19 in Argentina, but it lasted for several days when countries refused to accept passengers ashore during the coronavirus pandemic.

The voyage of the Coral Princess has been extended even though none of the occupants of the ship have tested positive for the disease until this week.

It is not yet known how soon all 1,000 passengers and 878 crew members will land in Miami, but some of the most seriously ill will depart first and go to hospitals, Miami Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Saturday.

Princess Cruises said Thursday that 12 people on board – seven guests and five crew members – were positive for Covid-19, after a small group of people with respiratory illnesses were tested on Tuesday.

The company announced on Saturday that two guests had died. Gimenez said the two died from the coronavirus. Their names have not been released.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the families of the relatives of the two people who died on Covid-19 on this ship. This is heartbreaking news,” said Gimenez.

“Our thoughts are with their families, friends and all those affected by the loss,” said the cruise line in a media release.

Healthy passengers will depart on Sunday

Two passengers requiring immediate medical care will be taken to Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, and an unknown number will also be taken to hospitals soon, Gimenez said.

About 15 other sick passengers who do not require immediate hospitalization will remain on board for medical treatment until authorized to travel by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Gimenez.

Home-ready passengers will start leaving Sunday, but disembarkation “may take several days due to limited flight availability”, Princess Cruises said

More than 990 passengers and 840 crew members have been found fit to travel, Gimenez said on Saturday.

“It’s a stressful time,” says daughter as sick parents stay on board

Julie Maa worries about her parents, who are on board the ship and sick.

Her father, in the early 1970s, tested positive for Covid-19 this week. Her mother, in her sixties, also has a fever and coughs, said Maa.

Maa, at her home in New York, spoke to them by phone. The officials told them on Saturday morning that they should recuperate in medical service on the ship and that her father needed additional oxygen.

All guests were asked to stay in their rooms as of Monday after medical staff noticed a higher than normal number of people with flu-like symptoms, the company said.

The ship moored on Saturday, Maa’s parents were preparing for their stay in the medical service.

His parents, from the San Francisco area, were traveling with three elderly couples whom they had known since college.

“It’s a stressful time right now,” she told CNN on Saturday.

Caught at sea as the world changed

The Coral Princess was halfway through its trip to South America when, on March 12, Princess Cruises announced that it would end current cruises as soon as possible as global concerns about the coronavirus increased.

The ship was to land in Buenos Aires as originally planned on March 19, in part because passengers had already booked plane tickets there, the company said.

He did dock there, but the government only allowed Argentinian passport holders and people with confirmed flights that day to disembark, according to Princess Cruises.

The ship then left that night after the Argentine government warned that the ship would have to stay there indefinitely – without disembarking passengers – if it remained after midnight, the company said.

The Coral Princess then asked for permission to disembark passengers in a port of Uruguay, where it picked up food, on March 21 and in Brazil, but was refused.

The ship, which was then heading for Florida, picked up more supplies in Barbados on March 31.

On Thursday evening, two other cruise ships carrying passengers with flu-like symptoms – the Zaandam and the Rotterdam – docked in Everglades Harbor in Florida, ending their own nightmarish voyages disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most cruise lines announced a voluntary suspension of cruise operations at US ports of call on March 13, and the CDC issued a non-navigation order on March 14 to all cruise ships that did not have voluntarily suspended their operations.