Column: Kobe Bryant kisses us again as he heads to the Hall of Fame in basketball

The announcement was perfectly synchronized, resulting in a gloomy stop Saturday morning, bringing an old friend back through our locked doors and into our lives.

You cannot quarantine Kobe.

The world has stopped, but Kobe Bryant’s memory is moving on, the late legend still figuring out how to score when it matters most.

Bryant was one of eight basketball personalities selected to join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a lost conclusion that looked like a surprise blessing.

Two months after his death, several weeks after a mourning country had turned to an entirely different tragedy, Kobe was suddenly back, and it was pleasantly comforting.

Her face was in the news again, check out the appropriate photo that accompanied Dan Woike’s story on the L.A. Times website.

It looks like he literally jumps in our arms.

Her memory was summoned again during the interviews, listen to the convincing words of Vanessa Bryant during a video chat with ESPN:

“Obviously, we want him to be here with us to celebrate,” she said, battling her tears while sitting next to her eldest daughter, Natalia. “But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career.”

His praise was again shared by those who knew him best, as evidenced by the statements of Lakers owners, Jeanie Buss, and general manager Rob Pelinka:

“Her fierce competitiveness, work ethic and drive were second to none,” said Buss. “These qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles – and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame … no one deserves it anymore.”

Pelinka actually addressed Bryant, saying, “The highest congratulations to you, dear friend … now a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the greats of all time, where your legend and your spirit will continue to grow forever. “

This legend and this spirit are particularly useful now, when Bryant’s legacy carries an even more powerful resonance. As this country faces the devastation of the new coronavirus, it seems that the time is right to adopt “The Mamba mentality”.

“The process is the journey,” he said, and don’t we all need to believe it?

“Trust hard work,” he preached, and isn’t that the hard truth?

In an era where it is difficult to know where to place one’s faith, Bryant was constantly preaching about believing in himself, and his induction into the Hall of Fame – along with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and others – is a powerful reminder of this belief.

It is overwhelming to think that Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 with his daughter Gianna and seven others, will not be in Springfield, Mass., August 29 to speak during his induction.

Can you imagine what he would say? Remember, his words helped win an Oscar. Here, we guess that he would have been kind, embracing, inclusive, the reflection of a personal evolution that was evident in the last years of his life.

There are not many people strong enough to speak for him. Vanessa, who gave such convincing praise during her public memorial service, would be one.

When Saturday’s announcement was made on a lovely spring morning in Los Angeles, it reminded me of two compelling springtime moments in Kobe’s life.

On April 12, 2013, Bryant suffered a torn Achilles tendon against the Golden State Warriors, an injury that some believe would end his career.

“There are far greater challenges in the world than a torn Achilles,” he wrote on a Facebook post later that night. “Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same conviction, motivation and conviction as ever.”

On April 13, 2016, he crowned his three-year comeback after his injury by scoring 60 points against Utah Jazz in the retired game of his life.

“I gave my soul to this game,” said Bryant afterwards. “I can’t give anything else.”

Still, as Saturday’s Hall of Fame announcement showed, through memories and thoughts that will last forever, Kobe Bryant still gives.