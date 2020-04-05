CNN’s Jake Tapper to Trump: “Mr. President, what’s the plan?

“If I can take a moment, I would like to speak directly to a person known to watch this program, or at least extracts from this program, President Trump

Mr. President, I know that you, like millions of Americans, are impatient to see the nation return to a semblance of normalcy. One of the questions that the American people must answer for this to happen in a responsible way: what is the plan?

Is there a plan to widely test all Americans to isolate the virus – as have other countries? When will there be enough tests for this to happen? How will it be administered? Who will pay for the tests and results? Who will notify us if we have tested positive or not and what to do next?

Is there a plan to make sure doctors, nurses and health professionals can finally get the personal protective equipment or PPE they need? These healthcare workers literally die trying to protect our society and save lives and they – they crave PPE. There is no need to tell them that their governors or hospital directors are doing something wrong by trying to get these supplies to protect their lives while they are trying to save our lives. They need to know that there is a plan to provide them with the supplies they need.