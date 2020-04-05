CNN’s Jake Tapper to Trump: “Mr. President, what’s the plan?

Mr. President, I know that you, like millions of Americans, are impatient to see the nation return to a semblance of normalcy. One of the questions that the American people must answer for this to happen in a responsible way: what is the plan?
Is there a plan to widely test all Americans to isolate the virus – as have other countries? When will there be enough tests for this to happen? How will it be administered? Who will pay for the tests and results? Who will notify us if we have tested positive or not and what to do next?
Is there a plan to make sure doctors, nurses and health professionals can finally get the personal protective equipment or PPE they need? These healthcare workers literally die trying to protect our society and save lives and they – they crave PPE. There is no need to tell them that their governors or hospital directors are doing something wrong by trying to get these supplies to protect their lives while they are trying to save our lives. They need to know that there is a plan to provide them with the supplies they need.
Right now, governors and mayors are literally going out against each other and against the federal government to try to get these supplies. This drives up prices and creates unnecessary confusion and competition for auctions. Is there a plan to stop this? What is that?
What about the fans? The mayor of Blasio, New York, said today is the day when his city could run out. Governor Edwards said his city or state could run out on Thursday. Is there a plan to speed up the manufacturing of fans? It is still not known if you have fully used the Defense Production Act. Have you got? Are companies required by the US government to manufacture fans and when will they be produced? When can hospitals get them?
What about the cotton masks that the CDC now suggests that we all wear when we leave our homes? Does anyone make them? How do we get them? Is there a plan?
Please, Mr. President: The American people need answers to these questions. They are less interested in your popularity on Facebook. Thousands of Americans are in mourning. They are horrified when you make gloomy allusions to your story with models while discussing models for projecting mass American deaths. Attacking governors, mayors and journalists for asking questions – it might appeal to your fans, it doesn’t save a life.
It’s not about winning a news cycle on Fox, please. The American people currently need someone to explain what is going to be done to get us out of it. It is a time that requires leadership. This requires honest information. It takes empathy. And that requires a plan. Have you a?”
