Clueless Dennis Smith Jr. Knicks’ release looks likely

Part 14 of a series analyzing the New York Knicks

Point guard Dennis Smith Jr. helped fire former Knicks president Steve Mills.

It was bad enough that Mills did not make proper use of Knicks ‘league space following Kristaps Porzingis’ successful trade 14 months ago.

The insult to the injury was that Smith, the sports acquisition of the Mavericks Knicks, laid an egg in 2019-2020. The Porzingis trade was the loss of Mills, according to several sources.

Everything that could have gone wrong for Smith, 22, in his first full season in New York, went wrong. Smith injured his back in a training camp and then lost his mother-in-law in October, resulting in two weeks of family leave.

He could never find a rhythm or get enough playing time, fighting for minutes with Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina.

Smith’s off-season jump clinics with assistant Keith Smart paid no dividends and he became subject to sales.

When Smart was fired with Fizdale in December, a source said, it was a blow to Smith. Fizdale and Smart were key allies.

Smith then suffered an obscure oblique injury around Christmas which cost him 13 games. In late February, Smith suffered a concussion, forcing him to leave five other competitions.

Returning to the active list, interim coach Mike Miller has kept him on the bench for two straight games to close the season so far. It was an absolute disaster.

Now he’s back in North Carolina after donating food stamps and computers to his hometown of Fayetteville during the coronavirus pandemic. Without a doubt, he wonders what his future holds for the Knicks.

“In short, Dennis is gifted but has no idea,” a Western Conference staff member told The Post. “He is extremely athletic and can be a gifted scorer as an attacking ball carrier. But he is an average shooter and non-passer. And don’t know how to improve others. In addition, he is an indifferent defender, that is to say when the mood strikes him. “

If the regular season is over, Smith will finish ranked 483rd out of 503 players in real plus-minus (minus 2.54) – considered a more accurate barometer than the standard plus-minus. In 34 games, Smith shot 34.1% – 29.6 against 3.

New President Leon Rose has no political attachment to Smith as Mills did. Trading Smith will be an option during the off season as the Knicks try to find their leader solution.

Minnesota had some interest, but additions from D’Angelo Russell and combo guard Malik Beasley make the Timberwolves less likely to pounce. Magic could be a pretender.

Some NBA sources believe that Smith, with his age and seemingly unlucky trip to New York, could be a good risk in “the second project”. These are first round choices still on their rookie contracts that need a change of scenery.

Smith, ninth by Dallas in 2017, saw his $ 5.7 million fourth-year option taken by Mills in October, although it now looks like a mistake.

“He thinks too much of his shot and tries to score the ball,” said another NBA recruiter. “He should be more of a first pass leader and a second scorer. Dennis also needs a coach who shows love and gives him confidence. The speed and ability to dribble by car is still there, but it still wants to be the flagship game with traffic dunks. “

However, it is possible to reverse the story. He has only played 156 career games in three seasons. A positive point to remember is that after the trade of Porzingis, Smith obtained an average of 14.7 points and 5.4 assists in 21 games (18 starts) in 2018-19.

“Right now there seems to be a lack of ability to lead a team,” said the NBA scout. “But he has the ability, if he accepts his role, to learn to be a pass-first playmaker and not worry about the buckets.”