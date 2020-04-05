Businesses Establish Their Own Safety Rules While Federal Government Stay Away

andannounced last week that they plan to start taking employees’ temperatures before they go to work and provide masks and gloves if workers want to wear them.

said it will provide workers with masks and gloves and “strongly encourage them to be worn while working.” But that does not take the temperature of the workers.

give workers thermometers and ask them to check their own temperature before showing up, but it does not provide workers with a mask., its main rival, does the opposite: the hardware chain will give masks to workers who want them, but it does not offer them thermometers or take their temperature before entering.

The National Retail Federation, which represents the industry, defended its members, saying they were following government directions and recommendations. “Health and safety is the number one priority for retailers during this crisis,” said a spokesperson for the group.

But the federal government does not have uniform guidelines for all retailers and grocery stores to protect workers during the pandemic. In the absence of applicable federal standards, retailers have created a mosaic system as the epidemic worsens and workers’ fears of contracting the virus at work intensify.

This has hampered efforts to protect workers, say public health experts and union leaders. Retailers are not health care experts and the combination of policies is a risk to the safety of shoppers, as these stores are one of the few public spaces still open. Millions of Americans still visit them every day and come into close contact with workers who may be exposed to the virus.

“Without general guidelines from the federal government, this is a story of each state, city and company that does it their own way,” said Leonard Marcus, co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard. School of Public. Health.

However, during a pandemic, “consistency is your strength” to limit weak spots and contain the spread of the virus, he said. Federal standards are the best way to achieve this goal.

The example of whether retailers should take the temperature of customers before entering stores highlights their uncertainty about how to react without the intervention of public officials.

Walmart executive vice president Dan Bartlett told reporters on a Tuesday call that the government should step in to make this happen. “It is not up to us to resolve in my opinion. This is something that we should receive clear directives from the government.

‘Missing in action’

The federal government is not entirely without advice for worker safety during a coronavirus. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration now recommends that Americans wear “non-medical cloth” face covers, a reversal of previous guidelines that suggested masks were not necessary for people who were not sick.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Labor Department, which administers the Occupational Safety Act, has published orientation on the preparation of the coronavirus. But the OSHA guidelines are “not a standard or regulation and do not create any new legal obligations” for businesses. OSHA recommendations are “advisory in nature”.

OSHA has issued limited guidelines for retailers and grocery stores. He said workers in “some high volume retail businesses” have “medium exposure risk” and that employers should “consider offering face masks to sick employees and customers”. In addition, workers at medium risk of exposure “may need to wear a combination of gloves, a lab coat, a face mask and / or a face shield or goggles”.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor said that OSHA “uses a risk-based approach to assess and prioritize our work in the field, and uses all available inspection protocols to support the mission to protect the safety and health of workers “.

“OSHA is providing strong compliance assistance to employers and workers during this difficult time,” added the spokesperson. “The agency’s proactive measures aim to provide workers with the protections they need – this in balance with OSHA law enforcement tools.” If OSHA finds “gross violations of the law, the agency would use all available enforcement tools”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that OSHA should adopt a emergency standard with regulations for essential workers like pharmacists and grocery store workers.

Former OSHA leaders believe the agency should apply the requirements more aggressively, not just provide voluntary advice to businesses. The number of federal and state workplace safety inspections has decreased by more than 50% since the start of mid-March of restrictions on coronaviruses, Bloomberg reported.

“OSHA is missing action,” said David Michaels, who led OSHA during the Obama administration. “This administration has decided that OSHA should not be actively involved in the response,” he said.

Debbie Berkowitz, a senior OSHA official under President Obama and now an expert on worker safety at the National Employment Law Project, said the agency “left it to employers” to decide their own policies, endangering worker safety and public safety. “The health of workers is public health,” she said. “If we don’t protect workers, it will spread and put the public at risk.”

Berkowitz believes the agency should require and enforce that all retail and grocery chains supply workers with masks and require that they stay within six feet of each other at all times. “This is just advice now, not binding,” she said. “Employers can ignore it.”

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union, representing 1.3 million workers in the grocery and food processing industries, said that “the government should really take a stand on people in these essential positions. ” The UFCW represents workers in Kroger and Albertsons and lobbied for tighter security measures to protect workers in contracts with these companies.

Lack of uniform standards by federal officials “actually compromises public safety” due to increasing number of customers visiting stores and also makes it more difficult for businesses to develop responses, he said. -he declares.

“Companies have, in fact, tried to get ahead. They don’t have a central opinion on what they should do with OSHA.”