Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee is recovering from coronavirus symptoms

The wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said she was on the mend after a week of symptoms of coronavirus.

“I spent the last week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus”, Carrie Symonds, pregnant, tweeted on Saturday. “I didn’t need to get tested and after seven days of rest I feel stronger and I’m on the right track.”

Symonds, who got engaged to Johnson, 55, at the end of 2019 and lives with him in his Downing Street apartment, isolates separately from the PM, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27.

The infection “hit him hard” according to the Mirror.

In a video message posted on social media Thursday, Johnson said he still has a fever and will stay in Downing Street until his symptoms go away.

Symonds, 32, spoke of her anxiety about having the coronavirus during her pregnancy.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrisome. For other pregnant women, please read and follow the most recent advice that I find reassuring, “she wrote, including a link to the coronavirus document from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.