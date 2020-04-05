Astros’ Justin Verlander donates MLB settlement check to relieve coronavirus

by April 5, 2020 Top News
Astros' Justin Verlander donates MLB settlement check to relieve coronavirus

This is one reason to encourage a specific Astro.

Star launcher Justin Verlander announced a video on Instagram with model wife Kate Hudson that he will donate his paychecks to various organizations each week to help families cope with the losses caused by the new coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the nation.

The MLB recently announced that it will be paying players during the close of the league, so Verlander, an eight-time star and twice Cy Young award winner, will use the money he receives to help those in need.

“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the whole world,” Verlander said in the video. “There are so many people who need it, whether it’s those on the front lines of this disease or someone who is at home and has lost their job and has to provide for their basic needs such as food and water. “

Verlander, who earned $ 229,366,000 for 15 years in MLB, was expected to make $ 33 million this year; however, it is not clear whether baseball players will receive their full wages as the start date of the season has been pushed back due to the virus.

The 37-year-old Verlander, like many Astros, was punished by baseball fans everywhere after the MLB found out that Houston had illegally stolen signs in the past – although this scenario has largely disappeared as a result of the pandemic.


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/04/astros-justin-verlander-donating-mlb-paycheck-to-coronavirus-relief/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

USS Theodore Roosevelt: Sailors applaud the commander of the aircraft carrier that was removed after issuing a coronavirus warning

Trump says it was “ inappropriate ” for ex-USS commander Theodore Roosevelt to write a note

April 5, 2020
Millions of people in Italy face coronavirus lockdown

Live coronavirus updates: 60,000 deaths worldwide

April 5, 2020
Long-lost hobbies the world revisits during the coronavirus pandemic

Long-lost hobbies the world revisits during the coronavirus pandemic

April 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *