Astros’ Justin Verlander donates MLB settlement check to relieve coronavirus

This is one reason to encourage a specific Astro.

Star launcher Justin Verlander announced a video on Instagram with model wife Kate Hudson that he will donate his paychecks to various organizations each week to help families cope with the losses caused by the new coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the nation.

The MLB recently announced that it will be paying players during the close of the league, so Verlander, an eight-time star and twice Cy Young award winner, will use the money he receives to help those in need.

“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the whole world,” Verlander said in the video. “There are so many people who need it, whether it’s those on the front lines of this disease or someone who is at home and has lost their job and has to provide for their basic needs such as food and water. “

Verlander, who earned $ 229,366,000 for 15 years in MLB, was expected to make $ 33 million this year; however, it is not clear whether baseball players will receive their full wages as the start date of the season has been pushed back due to the virus.

The 37-year-old Verlander, like many Astros, was punished by baseball fans everywhere after the MLB found out that Houston had illegally stolen signs in the past – although this scenario has largely disappeared as a result of the pandemic.