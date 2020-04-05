Alabama called for use of Apple Watch

Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Thursday about how his team is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic using different methods to keep their players in shape.

The Crimson Tide provided Apple watches to monitor players’ home training, but the idea may have bypassed the NCAA compliance guidelines according to various reports.

According to Saban, the use of Apple watches was part of a plan by the new team directors, David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea.

“We have a good plan in place, from Apple watches to apps on their phones for bodybuilding. We had problems with some players who couldn’t train because high schools are closed, so we put them on group training programs, so they did a good job managing them and the players. did a good job of responding to it. Said Saban.

Still, there is a bit of uncertainty if Alabama goes against NCAA rules that don’t allow teams to supervise training and what players do to stay in shape on their own. Earlier in the week, the NCAA released the Division I COVID-19 Q&A guide that schools can provide voluntary training but coaches and staff “cannot supervise or conduct such training “And that athletes” cannot declare voluntary sport-related activities. institutional coaches or staff.

Alabama said it does not supervise any training, and only sports medicine director Jeff Allen consults information collected on the Apple Watch to monitor health-related data according to ESPN.

“The SEC is aware that Alabama has provided Apple watches to some of our student athletes,” said Matt Self, Alabama’s senior assistant director of athletics for compliance. “We are in constant communication with the SEC to discuss the appropriate use of these and other resources to ensure the health and well-being of our student athletes during this crisis.”

Other coaches like Dabo Swinney of Clemson said they were unsure if tracking devices like Apple watches could be used and what Alabama was doing could be interpreted as circumventing NCAA rules.

“I do not know, maybe [Alabama] got a different interpretation or something, “said Swinney in a conference call Friday, reported by ESPN. “There are currently many different interpretations.”

“We don’t need an Apple Watch to know that our guys are doing the right thing,” added Swinney.