39 million hospital masks have been promised. The federal government is investigating now

They had apparently done the impossible. The California health workers’ union has announced that it has arranged for the purchase of 39 million N95 masks for hospitals and government agencies that are in dire need of protective equipment.

Among the intended recipients was Kaiser Permanente, which ordered 6 million masks.

A week later, none of these masks have materialized, and Kaiser is cooperating in a federal investigation into the agreement fraud, confirmed a spokesperson for the health plan.

There is no indication that the union is the target of the investigation, and the exact reasons why the masks were not released remain unclear. But the failed agreement marks the latest in a market for smoke and mirrors for shortage equipment as hospitals and other healthcare facilities in California and beyond prepare for a COVID-19 attack.

Global supply chain experts say dubious middlemen have flooded the market with suspicious offers, creating an atmosphere of confusion and mistrust at a time when hospitals are desperately trying to equip front-line staff they need to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

A nurse holds up a sign to protest against the lack of personal protective equipment available at the UCI Medical Center in Orange. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Kaiser’s spokesperson Marc Brown said the mask supplier was brought to Kaiser’s attention by the Service Employees International Union – United Healthcare Workers West. Despite several requests, he said, the supplier has repeatedly failed to provide reliable information on how Kaiser could verify and inspect the masks.

Kaiser withdrew from the deal and no money ever changed hands, he said.

“We learned shortly after that the supplier had never had possession of the masks,” Brown said in an email. “We are cooperating with federal law enforcement in the investigation of the suspected fraud in this case.”

Steve Trossman, spokesperson for SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, said the organization “was trying to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients” and that union officials “were proud to have made this attempt” .

Trossman said the union has turned the supplier’s name over to a federal task force investigating suppliers of medical equipment related to COVID-19. He refused to provide the supplier’s name to the Times.

A spokesman for the US Attorney General’s office declined to comment.

Officials from the state and several other hospital systems and government agencies that the union had designated as buyers of the huge stock said they had decided not to continue the deal. Meanwhile, health workers who are union members say they have not seen the masks and express their frustration at the persistent lack of personal protective equipment.

“We are angry, we are afraid, we are mad, disappointed,” said Marcie Call, a medical records worker at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

At a press conference on Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom said state officials have also been guilty of fraud by trying to buy equipment and are working with the FBI to investigate scammers masquerading.

“People are taking advantage of all of us right now and saying they are going to deliver something literally that they are unable to deliver or have never intended to deliver,” he said.

Newsom said some state-purchased masks were moldy and had been returned.

“So not only does he not receive the product, he gets an inadequate product, a product that has been identified and labeled as one thing happens like another, or the units that have been agreed not to happen,” Newsom said. . “It has been described, I think rightly, as the wild, wild West.”

He said he plans to make an announcement early next week about “big supply chain issues” and security protocols.

Counterfeiting is now pervasive in global medical supply chains, said Rosemary Coates, executive director of the Reshoring Institute, a non-profit organization that helps companies outsource manufacturing to the United States.

“Whenever there is an opportunity like this, the counterfeiters will jump on it, and that’s what we’re seeing right now,” said Coates. “Either things are badly labeled or the companies don’t really have the connection we think we have or they are made of poor quality components.”

The chaotic market stems from the lack of a coordinated federal government strategy to procure and distribute medical equipment equitably, Coates said.

Los Angeles County officials, who were among the intended recipients of the SEIU agreement, did not respond to questions about the arrangements. But in a statement, supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas admitted that county health officials were struggling to get supplies quickly.

“It is disconcerting that local and state governments have to deal with the lack of national leadership in securing supplies, which has exacerbated competition, confusion and chaos at a time when our first responders should feel most protected” , did he declare.

Chaun Powell, vice president of strategic supplier engagement group purchasing company Premier Health Care Inc., said the bad actors had overwhelmed what he called the “gray market” of personal protective equipment.

“This is a major problem. … It creates so many false hopes and distractions,” said Powell. “We have received as many as 300 requests in the past 10 days. We found only four potentially viable. “

The promise of 39 million masks was announced by Dave Regan, president of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, at a Facebook Live town hall on March 25. Regan said the union had secured supplies at $ 5 a mask and that various hospitals would soon receive millions of masks, according to one video of the event.

The next day, the union posted an ad that he had found the distributor within “48 hours of a careful call to prospects and potential suppliers”.

The statement that the union had no financial interest in the transactions, made headlines to the major press briefings due to the shortage of personal protective equipment.

This week, the union has distanced itself from the arrangement.

Trossman said the union only connected the provider to hospitals and had no involvement afterwards.

“As far as we know, he had legitimate masks,” said Trossman of the supplier, “and the people who were going to buy these masks were going to fully examine it and check it and do their due diligence.”

The union’s announcement on March 25 also indicated that it had identified a second supplier who could manufacture an additional 20 million masks per week for US health care professionals.

What happened with the second supplier is unclear. Trossman would only say that all potential leads for the purchase of masks have been turned over to officials in various hospital systems, and they “have expressed gratitude and are following up”.