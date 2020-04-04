Thousands of recorded Zoom video calls have been left exposed on the web, including individual therapy sessions, elementary school classes and even a hair removal class in Brazil, according to a new report.

The videoconference platform – which saw its popularity explode during the coronavirus epidemic – cut corners with its recording tool and left the personal and private information of thousands of people at risk in the process, according to the Washington Post.

In addition to the recorded therapy sessions, the videos on display included “training orientation for workers making telehealth calls, which included the names and telephone numbers of individuals; small business meetings, which included financial statements of private companies; and elementary school classes, where children’s faces, voices and personal details were exposed, “the newspaper reported on Friday.

“Many of the videos contain personally identifiable information and deeply intimate conversations recorded in people’s homes,” the report added. “Other videos include nudity, such as one in which an esthetician teaches students how to give Brazilian wax.”

Zoom gives all of its recordings an identical name if users do not choose one, which means that all the videos are grouped in the online storage where they are stored. According to the report, anyone familiar with Zoom’s naming technique could easily search and find the collection of recorded calls.

No member of a Zoom call is required to give consent for the call to be recorded, nor informed if the host decides to record it.

Zoom told The Washington Post in a statement that it provided hosts with information on how to enhance the confidentiality of their calls and urged them to “exercise extreme caution and be transparent with participants in the meeting, carefully considering whether the meeting contains sensitive information and the reasonable expectations of participants.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan admitted in a Wednesday evening blog post that Zoom “hadn’t designed the product with the foresight that in a few weeks everyone in the world would work, study and socialize from home ”.

Yuan apologized for not meeting “user expectations for privacy and security.” Zoom freezes all new features for 90 days while it tackles security concerns.

Report arrives on the same day that at least two US attorneys general information sought Zoom in on the lengths it goes to protect the privacy of its users.

“We are alarmed by the incidents of the bombing and we are requesting more information from the company on its privacy and security measures in coordination with other attorneys general,” said the Connecticut attorney general, William Tong.

The Boston office of the FBI warned Zoom users on Monday not to make meetings on the site public or to share links after receiving two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as name of “zoombombing”.

New York State AG Letitia James has sent Zoom a letter with a number of questions to ensure that the company takes appropriate measures to ensure the privacy and security of users, said a spokesperson.

“We appreciate the awareness we have received on these issues from various elected officials and we look forward to engaging with them,” said a Zoom spokesperson.

With post wires