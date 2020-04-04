WWE WrestleMania is this weekend. Here’s how to watch and what to expect

When entering the wrestling ring, WWE superstar Paul “Triple H” Levesque – who also serves as WWE Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Global Talent Development – normally travels to any arena and feeds on the energy of the crowd. He heard the cheers of thousands of fans, felt sweat run down his forehead and held his head high as he descended the ramp and into the ring to measure himself against his opponent.

Now, however, WWE superstars enter the ring at the sound of silence.

Because of the coronavirus, WWE – like many other organizations – has had to make all of its events free, which means they’re only available for streaming.

This year, a big element of the sports entertainment event will be missing – the live audience. Larger-than-life elaborate decors and pyrotechnics exploding to signal the start of the annual event will also be absent.

The fans are a huge part of the sports entertainment industry and one of the reasons why the event is still going on.

“We think right now, especially right now with all this uncertainty … that there is a need for escape and that people can get away from it all and put it behind them,” Levesque told CNN.

“We feel compelled in one way or another to try to continue to provide entertainment to people. It is our company’s mission to put smiles on people’s faces, and we continue to try to do.”

Tens of thousands of wrestling enthusiasts were to fill the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. From now on, the event will take place in closed settings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other unnamed locations, with only essential staff.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting many sporting and entertainment events, WWE was able to continue producing new content for fans throughout the week through the use of their Florida training center.

WrestleMania, which is considered the Super Bowl for wrestling, usually attracts fans from around the world, some who plan their trip a year in advance to get to the live show.

For the first time, the event was deemed too important for one night by the organization and will take place over two nights – Saturday and Sunday.

Last year, more than 82,000 fans from 50 states and more than 60 countries filled the New Jersey stadium for WrestleMania 35, according to WWE.

Who will be present

While WrestleMania will be stripped down to a much smaller scale in terms of set, the matches are filled with a few superstars, including; John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Undertaker, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. WWE Hall of Fame Edge recently made its debut in the ring after nine years and is set to face Randy Orton.

There’s also a special addition to the lineup this year: triple Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who will be hosting.

WWE has consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and national authorities, as well as its own medical staff to define additional precautions to protect wrestlers and staff, said Levesque. The organization is making sure to continue entertaining people in the safest possible way, he said.

To ensure this, talents and staff will be staggered upon arrival and then depart after the end of their segment. Everyone will have to undergo a medical examination when entering the closed sets, according to WWE. This event is also voluntary for everyone involved and, so far, a notable name has decided to stay at home.

Roman Reigns, who is about to play a match against Goldberg, went on social media to announce that he would not participate.

“For all of my fans, I’m sorry I couldn’t attend this year and put on a show and entertain,” said Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoaʻi, on Instagram this week. “Sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for myself and my family.”

In 2018, he walked away from the ring to fight leukemia before making a triumphant return in 2019, declaring that he was in remission. In WWE fashion, her story with Goldberg is still set to unfold during WrestleMania, but fans will have to log in to see how it goes.

How to watch

Levesque added that he hopes fans will enjoy the show.

“Whatever everyone has gone through to make it worth it if people are just entertained and can forget the world around them for a few hours,” he said. “It is our intention, to smile at them, and I hope we will do it this weekend.”